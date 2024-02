Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the Fatstock Ring 256 lots listed sold readily with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2265-60 for a 960kg AA. to £236 per 100kg and selling to £248 per 100kg for an 890kg Lim. to £2207-20.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1835-40 for a 690kg Lim. to £266 per 100kg with a 650kg Par. selling to £1729 at £266 per 100kg Beef.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £160 per 100kg for a 610kg others selling from £148 to £158 per 100kg.

Fat Bulls sold to £1999-20 for a 1020kg Ch. to £196 per 100kg.

Fat Steers sold to £286 for a 600kg to £1716.

Fat Heifers sold to £256 for a 620kg Lim. to £1587-20.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2240 twice for 720Kg Ch. (£311) and 760kg Ch. to £2240 with a 650kg Lim. to £2060 (£317) to £324 per 100kg for a 675kg Ch. to £2190.

Forward Steers sold to £1800 for a 555kg Lim. (£324) with a 530kg Lim. to £1640 (£309).

Med Weight Steers sold to £1600 twice for a 490kg Limms. (£326) with a 435kg AA. to £1500 (£345).

Smaller Steers to £1000 for a 350kg Ch. Heavy Heifers sold to £1920 (£293) for a 655kg Ch. with a 640kg Ch. to £1880 (£293).

Forward Heifers sold to £1750 for a 570kg Ch. (£307) to £318 per 100kg for a 515kg Ch. to £1640.

Med Weight Heifers sold to £1560 for a 495kg Ch. (£315) to £346 per 100kg for a 430kg Sal. to £1490. Smaller Heifers sold to £1460 for a 395kg Lim. (£369).

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £2800 for a 595kg Ch. (£470) with a 405kg Ch. to £1600 (£395) and a 380kg Ch. to £1430 (£376).

Weanling Heifers sold to £1590 for a 505kg Ch. (£315) with a 355kg Ch. to £1180 (£332) to £344 per 100kg for a 325kg Ch. to £1120.

Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2000 and £1980.

Suckler Outfits sold to £2640 Incalf Heifers to £2000. Breeding Bulls to £1800 for Lim. Bull Calves sold to £635 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £455 for Lim. Rearede Male Lumps sold to £1050 twice and £1030 Reared Female Lumps sold to £830 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS:

Ballygawley Producer 690kg Lim. to £266 (£1835-40), Pomeroy Producer 650kg Par. To 3266 (£1729), Newtownbutler Producer 620kg Lim. to £256 (£1587-20), Pomeroy Producer 890kg Lim. to £248 (£2207-20), Beragh Producer 500kg Lim. to £248 (£1240), Castlederg Producer 630kg Ch. to £244 (£1537-20) and 710kg Ch. to £240 (£1704), Dungannon Producer 420kg Lim. to £240 (£1008), Castlederg Producer 710kg Daq. to £240 (£1704), Newtownbutler Producer 620kg Lim. to £238 (£1475-60) and 490kg Lim. to £228 (£1117-20), Kinawley Producer 550kg Lim. to £238 (£1309), Fivemiletown Producer 620kg Lim. to £236 (£1463-20), Clogher Producer 960kg AA. to £236 (£2265-60), Cookstown Producer 670kg B/B. to £234 (£1567-80), Clogher Producer 500kg AA. to £234 (£1170), Fivemiletown Producer 470kg Lim. to £232 (£1090-40), Rosslea Producer 550kg Ch. to £230 (£1265), Clogher Producer 720kg Daq. to £230 (£1656), Caledon Producer 500kg Lim. to £228 (£1140).

Other quality Beef bred Cows sold from £220 to £226 per 100kg.

2nd quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £190 to £218 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to a top of £266 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £160 per 100kg for 610kg with others selling from £148 to £158 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS:

Clogher Producer 860kg Sim. to £200 (£1720.), Tempo Producer 1020kg Ch. to £196 (£1999-20), Omagh Producer 1130kg Ch. to £176 (£1988-80), Mayobridge Producer 1080kg B/B. to £168 (£1814-40), Coalisland Producer 720kg Lim. to £150 (£1080).

FAT STEERS

Ch. Steers sold to £286 per 100kg for 600kg. Lim Steers sold to £272 per 100kg for 610kg. Her. Steers sold to £248 per 100kg for 630kg. AA. Steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 670kg.

FAT HEIFERS

Lim Heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for 620kg. B/B. Heifers sold to £246 per 100kg for 590kg. AA. Heifers sold to £238 per 100kg for 640kg. Her Heifers sold to £230 for 570kg. Hol. Heifers sold to £202 per 100kg for 500kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (290 lots)

A larger entry this week sold easily for several pens of quality stock on offer Heavy Steers peaked at £2240 for a 720kg Ch. (£311) with a 760kg Ch. to £2240 (£294) and selling to a high of £324 per 100kg for a 675kg Ch. to £2190. Most other quality lots sold from £260 to £317 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £2060. Forward Steers sold to £1800 for a 555kg Lim. (£324) with a 530kg Lim. to £1640 (£309) others sold from £273 to £308 per 100kg for a 580kg Lim. to £1790.

LEADING PRICES:

B Molloy Pomeroy 720kg Ch. to £2240 (£311) and 725kg Ch. to £2070 (£285) R Hall Fivemiletown 760kg Ch. to £2240 (£294) 740kg Ch. to £2130 (£288) 770kg Sim. to £2100 (£272) 750kg Lim. to £2030 (£270) 770kg Ch. to £2000 (£260) and 700kg Lim. to £2000 (£285) C Fee Tempo 790kg Ch. to £2240 (£283) and 700kg Lim. to £2070 (£295) Fermanagh Producer 675kg Ch. to £2190 (£324) 715kg Lim. to £2120 (£296) 665kg Ch. to £2090 (£314) and 650kg Lim. to £2060 (£317) T Lendrum Fivemiletown 750kg Ch. to £2100 (£280) D Hopper Fivemiletown 695kg Ch. to £2070 (£298) and 665kg Lim. to £2010 (£302) B Daly Armagh 655kg Ch. to £2030 (£310) J Devine Dungannon 655kg Ch. to £2010 (£307) FORWARD STEERS 510KG TO 590KG sold to £1800 for a 555kg Lim. (£324) for Ballygan Farms Augher. Fermanagh Producer 580kg Ch. to £1790 (£308) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 585kg Ch. to £1760 (£301) 590kg Lim. to £1740 (£295) and 590kg Ch. to £1740 (£295) Des Greenaway Portadown 580kg Lim. to £1770 (£305) A Williamson Dungannon 585kg Ch. to £1730 (£295) E McCarroll Seskinore 595kg Sim. to £1700 (£285) S M Livestock Portadown 580kg Lim. to £1690 (£291) and 530kg Lim. to £1640 (£309) Lisnaskea Producer 570kg Her. to £1560 (£273)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 405KG TO 500KG

A very strong demand in this popular section with quality lots selling to £1600 x 2 for 490kg Limms. (£326) with a 435kg AA. to £1500 (£345) and a 405kg Ch. to £1400 (£345) several other quality lots sold from £291 to 3344 per 100kg for a 430kg AA. to £1480.

LEADING PRICES:

Ballygreenan Farms (Mark) Augher 490kg Limms to £1600 x 2 (£326) S McConnell Clogher 490kg Lim. to £1570 (£320) 470kg Lim. to £1560 (£332) and 480kg Lim. to £1400 (£291) Fivemiletown Producer 480kg Ch. to £1540 (£321) and 405kg Ch. to £1400 (£345) S Trouton Portadown 495kg Ch. to £1540 (£311) R Wiggam Aughnacloy 475kg Ch. to £1530 (£322) P Jordan Armagh 485kg Ch. to £1530 (£315) R Magowan Dungannon 455kg Ch. to £1520 (£334) M Browns Strabane 465kg Lim. to £1510 (£324) 485kg Lim. to £`1500 (£309) and 455kg Lim. to £1400 (£307) F McCaughey Clogher 435kg AA. to £1500 (£345) 435kg AA. to £1480 (£344) and 465kg AA. to £1450 (£312) A Eagleson Ballygawley 450kg Lim. to £1480 (£329) and 415kg Lim. to £1420 (£315) A Mc Veigh Dungannon 465kg B/B. to £1380 (£297)

SMALLER STEERS 400KG & UNDER

Dungannon Producer 350kg Ch. to £1000 and 345kg Lim. to £990. P Woods Dungannon 350kg Lim. to £930. C S Wiggam Ballygawley 345kg Ch. to £860 , 345kg Lim. to £770 and 335kg Lim. to £760.

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots peaking at £1920 for a 655kg Ch. (£293) with a 640kg Ch. to £1880 (£293) other quality lots sold from £262 to £290 per 100kg. Forward Lots sold to £1750 for a 570kg Ch. (£307) and selling to £318 per 100kg for a 515kg Ch. to £1640. Others sold from £283 to £309 per 100kg for a 550kg Ch. to £1700.

LEADING PRICES:

J McSorley Beragh 655kg Ch. to £1920 (£293) 665kg Ch. to £1900 (£285) and 640kg Ch. to £1880 (£293) M/S J & P Corrigan Benburb 720kg Ch. to 31900 (£264) 670kg Ch. to £1870 (£279) 710kg Ch. to £1860 (£262) 630kg Ch. to £1830 (£290) and 620kg Ch. to £1750 (£282) J Moore Strabane 710kg Lim. to £1870 (£263) B Molloy Pomeroy 625kg Ch. to £1760 (£281) and 635kg Ch. to £1740 (£274) R Martin Portadown 600kg Lim. to £1740 (£290) P Nugent Dungannon 620kg Ch. to £1720 (£277) M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 610kg Chj. to £1690 (£277) FORWARD HEIFERS 515KG TO 590KG SOLD TO £1750 FOR A 570KG Ch. (£307) P McAleer Pomeroy 550kg Ch. to 31700 (£309) and 560kg Ch. to £1700 (£303) M Nesbitt Armagh 590kg AA. to £1680 (£284) G J McKenna Clogher 515kg Ch. to £1640 (£318) R Magowan Dungannon 575kg Lim. to £1630 (£283)

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £1560 for a 495kg Ch. (£315) and selling to a high of £346 per 100kg for a 430kg Sal. to £1490 with a 410kg Lim. to £1330 (£324) and a 430kg Lim. to £1380 (£321) Other quality lots sold from £276 to £317 per 100kg LEADING PRICES;

G J McKenna Clogher 495kg Ch. to £1560 (£315) 475kg Ch. to £1490 (£313) and 425kg Ch. to £1350 (£317) M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 485kg Lim. to £1520 (£313) and 495kg Lim. to £1500 (£303) M/S D & S & B McAleer Roslea 430kg Sal. to £1490 (£346) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1460 (£298) J McAleer Dromore 500kg lim. To £1440 (£288) B Kelly Omagh 485kg Ch. to £1410 (£290) J Burton Dungannon 460kg Lim. to £1390 (£302) and 425kg Lim. to £1330 (£313) A Burleigh Florencecourt 500kg Ch. to £1380 (£276) and 445kg AA. to £1360 (£305) K Stewart Aughnacloy 430kg Lim. to £1380 (£321) and 430kg Lim. to £1340 (£311) H Macauly Ballyclare 465kg Lim. to £1340 (£288) D Simpson Aughynacloy 410kg Lim. to £1330 (£324) K Moore Augher 445kg Lim. to £1330 (£299) P F Breen Trillick 430kg Ch. to 31310 (£304) L J Gray Newtownbutler 455kg Lim. to £1310 (£288)

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

Fivemiletown Producer 395kg Lim. to £1460 (£369) 395kg Lim. to £1240, 365kg Lim. to £1160 and 400kg Ch. to £1060. D Simpson Aughnacloy 400kg Lim. to £1320 (£330) 385kg Lim. to £1260 360kg Ch. to £1160 (£322) and 330kg Ch. to £1090 (£330) P F Breen Trillick 380kg Ch. to £1220, 360kg Ch. to £980 and 365kg Ch. to £900. J Burton Dungannon 385kg Lim. to £1140. J Foster Derrylin 400kg Ch. to £1120. K Stewart Aughnacloy 395kg Lim. to £1100. M Browne Strabane 390kg Lim. to £1060. J Buchannon Strabane 370kg Ch. to £1020and 375kg Ch. to £1000. S Gallen Castlederg 380kg Ch. to £980. J C Teague Stewartstown 390kg B/B. to £940. T Gartland Beragh 400kg AA. to £930.

WEANLINGS

Another large entry of quality stock this week again sold easily to a super demand for a lot of quality lots on offer . The highlight this week was a P/B Char Bull Calf 595kg selling to a mart record of £2800 in this salesring (£470 per 100kg) with a 405kg Ch. making £1600 (£395) a 380kg Char sold to £1430 (£376) with a 380kg Lim. to £1380 (£363) other quality lots sold from £281 to £338 per 100kg WEANLING HEIFERS sold to a top of £1590 for a 505kg Ch. (£315) with a 370kg Lim. to £1230 (£332) and a 355kg Ch. to £1180 (£332) and selling to £344 per 100kg for a 325kg Ch. to £1120 other quality lots sold from £271 to £329 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Strong Males sold to £2800 for a 595kg Ch. (£470) for S F Farry Trillick. B Cassidy Rosslea 540kg Ch. to £1580 (£292) J McSorley Beragh 515kg Lim. to £1560 (£303) V McCrystal Ballygawley 525kg Ch. to £1540 (£293) E Cassidy Rosslea 510kg Ch. to £1490 (£292) 500kg Ch. to £1420 (£284)and 490kg Lim. to £1380 (£281) LIGHTER WEIGHTS sold to £1600 for a 405kg Ch. (£395) to K Quinn Strabane 470Kg Ch. to £1590 (£338)4540kg Ch. to 31440 (£320) and 440kg Ch. to £1440 (£327) J McSorley Beragh 460kg Lim. to £1490 (£324) 430kg Lim. to £1420 (£330) and 380kg Lim. to £1380 (£363) P Hacket Newtownbutler 470kg Ch. to £1480 (£315) and 430kg Ch. to £1400 (£325) V McCrystal Ballygawley 455kg Ch. to £1460 (£321) P Stratton Tempo £390kg Lim. to £1410 (£361) M O Hanlon Clogher 445kg Ch. to £1400 (£314)

WEANLING HEIFERS

E P Robinson Fivemiletown 505kg Ch. to £1590 (£315) 410kg Ch. to £1060 (£307) 355kg Ch. to £1180 (£332) and 380kg Ch. to £1120 (£294) O Callaghan Rosslea 465kg Lim. to £1410 (£303) 420kg Lim. to £1240 (£295) 380kg Lim. to £1200 (£315) and 420kg Lim. to £1140 (£271) J J Moane Fivemiletown 420kg Lim. to £1320 (£314) and 405kg Lim. to £1180 (£291) P Kelly Carrickmore 370kg Lim. to £1230 (£332) 380kg Lim. to £1170 (£308) and 360kg Lim. to £1140 (£316) S Foy Fivemiletown 400kg Ch. to £1200 (£300) J Beggan Roslea 400kg Lim. to £1190 (£297) W J Callion Dromore 400kg Lim. to £1150 (£287) F Boyle Roslea 325kg Ch. to £1120 (£344) Tempo Producer 340kg Lim. to £1120 (£329) N McDonagh Fivemiletown 370kg Ch.to £1110 (£300)P HacketNewtownbutler 355Kg Lim. to £1100 (£310)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand this week again with Tempo Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2000. Ballygawley Producer £1980, £1960, and £1700 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1860 and £1700 for Calved Heifers. Derrylin Producer £1500 for Calved Heifer. A selection of FKV. Maiden Heifers (March & April 2023) sold from £600 to £780. Fivemiletown Producer £750x 2 and £740 for S/Horns (Maidens)

BREEDING BULLS

Rosslea Producer £1800 for Ped. Non. Reg. Lim. (born 01-11-2022) Dungannon Producer £1300 for Ped Reg Sim. (born 25-12-2022)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A brisk demand this week again with outfits selling to £2640 for a Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1800 for a Heifer with Bull Calf to E Fee Fivemiletown. Ballygawley Producer £1500 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf and £1330 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. A Vance Trillick sold a R/W Heifer due 4 weeks to A I Lim. to make £2000. M O Gara Cookstown sold Lim Heifers (Due May to Lim. Bull ) to make £1450, 1420, 1410, and £1370. Dungannon Producer £1250 for 2019 Cow (due March to A.I Lim)

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A full yard of stock this week sold to a strong demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £635 and £470 for Chars and £325 for Lim to M W Watters Aughnacloy. J Donnelly Trillick £410 for AA. A Robinson Aughnacloy £390 for Her. R McConnell Clogher £360 for Ch.Brookeborough Producer £340, £335, and £300 for AAs. Omagh Producer £330 x 2 for Chars. C McBrien Lisnaskea £325 and £290 for Herefords.

HEIFER CALVES

M W Watters Aughnacloy £455 for Lim. Brookeborough Producer £420 and £410 for Herefords I V Hawkes Omagh £395 for Fkv. and £395 for M/B. E & A Thompson Tempo £380 and £340 for Herefords. J Donnelly Trillick £355 and £345 for AAs. G Smith Seskinore £350 for Sim. A Veitch Lisbellaw £290 for B/B.

REARED MALE LUMPS

N Cosgrove Roslea £1050, £1030, x 2, £1000 and £900 for Chars and £1050 for Sim.D Haughian Lurgan £1000, £860, £760, and £650 for Daqs. J & J Crawford Clogher £930, £and 890 for Limms. D McKenna Clogher £835 and £740 for AAs. R Stewart Omagh £800 for Daq. S Cox Kinawley £790 for Ch. J McCann Dungannon 745 for Lim. W J Patterson Omagh £720 for AA. S Gormley Augher £695 for B/B. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £670 for Lim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS