Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

Another good entry of 862 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 26th July resulted in a very strong demand in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring 222 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with Beef Bred Cow Heifers selling to £2971-10 for a 730kg Daq. to £407 per100kg with a 720kg Lim. to £2880 @ £400 per 100kg reaching a high of £412 per 100kg for a 630kg Ch. to £2595-60.

Beef Bred Cows sold to £3042 for a 780kg Lim. to £390 per 100kg with a 750kg Ch. to £376 per 100kg to £2820 and an 810kg Sal. sold to £358 per 100kg to £2899-80.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1918-20 for a 690kg to £278 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS sold to £3598-40 for a 1040kg Lim. to £346 per 100kg selling to £348 per 100kg for a 930kg Ch. to £3236-40.

FAT STEERS sold to £372 per 100kg for a 660kg AA. to £2455-20 with Fries Steers to £326 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2347-20.

FAT HEIFERS sold to £394 per 100kg for a 630kg Ch. to £2482-20 with a 580kg Lim. to £2227-20 @£384 per 100kg.

In the STORE RINGS Heavy Steers sold to £3380 for an 860kg Lim. (£393) with a 660kg Lim. to £2850 (£432) and a 655kg Ch. to £2790 (£426).

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2480 for a 570kg Lim. (£435) with a 550kg Lim. to £2460 (£447) MED WEIGHT STEERS sold to £2020 for a 495kg Sim. (£408) with a 460kg Lim. to £1960 (£428).

HEAVY HEIFERS sold to £2710 for a 695kg Lim. (£390) to £410 per 100kg for a 600kg Ch. to £2460.

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2580 for a 595kg Ch. (£434) with a 530kg B/B. to £2430 (£458).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS sold to £2180 for a 490kg Daq. (£445) to £467 per 100kg for a 460kg Daq. to £2150.

SMALLER HEIFERS sold to £2070 for a 380kg Daq. (£545) with a 390kg Ch. to £1820 (£467).

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS sold to £2210 for a 445kg Ch. (£497) selling to £507 per 100kg for a 420kg Ch. to £2130.

LIGHTWEIGHT MALES sold to £2070 for a 395kg Ch. (£524) with a 360kg Lim. to £1870 (£519) WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1990 for a 475kg Lim. (£419) a 280kg Lim. sold to £1510 (£539) with a 195kg Lim. to £1060 (£544).

BREEDING BULLS sold to £3030 and £2900 for Chars. DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS sold to £3000, £2920 and £2720. Maiden Heifers sold to £1060 twice.

SUCKLER OUTFITS sold to £4020, £3750, £3740, and £3600.

BULL CALVES sold to £590 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES sold to £515 for B/B.

REARED MALE LUMPS sold to £1550, £1400, and £1300 for Limms.

FEMALE LUMPS sold to £1700 for Lim. £1470 for Sim. and £1420 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS

Castlederg Producer 630kg Ch. to £412 (£2595-60) 730kg Daq. to £407 (£2971-10) 580kg Lim. to £386 (£2238-80) and 630kg Lim. to £378 (£2381-40) Armagh Producer 720kg Lim. to £400 (£2880) Hilltown Producer 540kg Lim. to £394 (£2127-60) Carrickmore Producer 780kg Lim. to £390 (£3042) Fivemiletown Producer 610kg Lim. to £386 (£2354-60) and 620kg Lim. to £362 (£2244-40) Augher Producer 700kg Lim. to £382 (£2674) Tempo Producer 700kg S/H. to £380 (£2660) Seskinore Producer 750kg Ch. to £376 (£2820) Forrest Farms Ltd. Dungannon 670kg Daq. to £370 (£2479) and 600kg Daq. to £362 (£2172) Dromore Producer 670kg Lim. to £367 (£2458-90) Clogher Producer 810kg Sal. to £358 (£2899-80) Pomeroy Producer 740kg AA. to £352 (£2604-80) Belleek Producer 670kg AA. to £350 (£2345) Brookeborough Producer 570kg Lim. to £348 (£1983-60) Augher Producer 580kg Lim. to £348 (£2018-40).

Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £330 to £346 per 100kg.

2nd quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £302 to £324 per 100kg.

Quality Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £362 to £412 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1918-20 for a 690kg to £278 several others sold from £258 to £272 per 100kg.

Plainer Coloured & Friesian Cows sold from £220 to £252 per 100kg.

Poorer type Cows sold from £178 to £216 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Tempo Producer 930kg Ch. to £348 per 100kg to £3236-40. Trillick Producer 930kg Ch. to £346 per 100kg to £3217-80. Keady Producer 1040kg Lim. to £346 £3598-40. Lisnaskea Producer 1010kg AA. to £324 per 100kg to £3272-40. Portadown Producer 1040kg Ch. to £320 per 100kg to £3328.

FAT STEERS

580kg Spk. sold to £376 per 100kg to £2180-80. 660kg AA. sold to £372 per 100kg to £2455-20. 640kg Lim. sold to £364 per 100kg to £2329-60. B/B. Steers sold to £330 per 100kg to £1881. Fries Steers sold to £326 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2347-20 with several others selling from £298 to £312 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS

Char Heifers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2482-20. Lim. Heifers sold to £384 per 100kg for a 580kg to £2227-20. AA. Heifers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 520kg to £1872.

STORE BULLOCKS

Increasing demand in this section with strong quality steers selling to £3380 for an 860kg Lim. (£393) a 660kg Lim. sold to £432 per 100kg to £2850 with a 655kg Ch. to £2790 (£426) and a 645kg Lim. to £2750 (£426) several other quality lots sold from £360 to £423 per 100kg.

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2480 for a 570kg Lim. (£435) with a 550kg Lim. to £2460 (£447) and a 530kg Lim. sold to £2360 (£445) several other quality lots sold from £380 to £428 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

T Maguire Knockaraven 860kg Lim. to £3380 (£393) 860kg AA. to £3360 (£391) 835kg Lim. to £3010 (£360) P Greenaway Dungannon 755kg Ch. to £3100 (£411) 685kg Ch. to £2820 (£412) and 645kg Lim. to £2750 (£426) P Connelly Fintona 740kg Ch. to £3030 (£409) 675kg Ch. to £2840 (£421) and 685kg Ch. to £2830 (£413) H Robinson Portadown 75okg Ch. to £2880 (£384) 715kg Ch. to £2860 (£400) 695kg Ch. to £2860 (£412) 720kg Ch. to £2820 (£392) 655kg Ch. to £2790 (£426) and 700kg Lim. to £2750 (£393) P Donnelly Clogher 660kg Lim. to £2850 (£432) 655kg Lim. to £2440 (£373) 625kg Lim. to £2350 (£376) 600kg Sal. to £2310 (£385) and 635kg Lim. to £2260 (£356) R Hall Fivemiletown 750kg Ch. to £2840 (£379) and 750kg Ch. to £2770 (£369) J Irwin Clogher 650kg Lim. to £2750 (£423) G Steen Dungannon 655kg Ch. to £2700 (£412).

FORWARD STEERS sold to £2480 for a 570kg Lim. (£435) 585kg Lim. to £2460 (£421) 550kg Lim. to £2460 (£447) 570kg Lim. to £2430 (£426) 570kg Lim. to £2380 (£418) 555kg Lim. to £2340 (£422) and 555kg Lim. to £2300 (£414) M/S S & C Rafferty Cookstown 585kg Lim. to £2400 (£410) G Steen Dungannon 575kg Ch. to £2380 (£414) and 585kg Ch. to £2300 (£393) M/S J A & E Downey Dungannon 530kg Lim. to £2360 (£445) 585kg Lim. to £2270 (£388) and 555kg Lim. to £2260 (£407) A Jones Newtownhamilton 595kg AA. to £2320 (£390) B Teague Sixmilecross 560kg Lim. to £2310 (£413) and 590kg Lim. top £2260 (£383) Fivemiletown Producer 540kg Lim. to £2310 (£428) J B Johnaton Armagh 565kg B/B. to £2310 (£409) 565kg AA. to £2290 (£405) and 595kg B/B. to£2260 (£380).

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

Quality steers in this section selling to £2020 for a 495kg Sim. (£408) with a 460kg Lim. to £1960 (£428) and a 490kg AA. to £1990 (£406).

LEADING PRICES:

M/S J A & E Downey Dungannon 495kg Sim. to £2020 (£408) and 480kg Lim. to £1960 (£408) Fivemiletown Producer 495kg AA. to £2000 (£404) 490kg AA. to £1990 (£406) 470kg AA. to £1890 (£402) and 430kg Her. to £1680 (£391) J B Johnston Armagh 495kg Lim. to £2000 (£404) and 435kg Fries. to £1490 (£343) S Carmichael Moneymore 460kg Lim. to £1970 (£428) M/S L S & D McNeill Caledon 495kg Sal. to £1950 (£394) P Beggan Rosslea 455kg Ch. to £1800 (£396) 455kg B/B. to £1720 (£378) and 455kg B/B. to £1570 (£345) A Latimer Fermanagh 455kg AA. to £1700 (£374) R Donnelly Cookstown 475kg Hol. to £1590 (£335) J McKenzie Tempo 440kg Fkv. to £1560 (£355) P Edwards Ballygawley 495kg Swr. To £1540 (£311) S Doran Fermanagh 485kg S/H. to £1530 (£315) N Robinson Ballygawley 455kg Fr. to £1500 (£330).

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with quality Strong Heifers selling to £2710 for a 695kg Lim. (£390) and selling to £410 per 100kg for a 600kg Ch. to £2460. FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2580 for a 595kg Ch. (£434) with a 530kg B/B. selling to £2430 (£458) several others sold from £369 to £437 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

E Cassidy Rosslea 695kg Lim. to £2710 (£390) 710kg Ch. to £2700 (£380) 705kg Lim. to £2660 (£377) 640kg Lim. to £2470 (£386) and 640kg Ch. to £2430 (£380) J H Keys Fivemiletown 6OO kg Ch. to £2490 (£405) 600kg Ch. to £2460 (£410) and 615kg Ch. to £2420 (£393) S Mc Ilvanna Milford 670kg Ch. to £2450 (£366) and 660kg Lim. to £2350 (£356) D & A McFarland Beragh 600kg Ch. to £2310 (£385) M Mimnagh Omagh 620kg B/B. to £2270 (£366) P Nugent Dungannon 620kg B/B. to £2170 (£350) L Ewing Ballinamallard 610kg AA. to £2130 (£349).

FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £2580 for a 595kg Ch. (£434) 520kg Daq. to £2270 (£437) and 550kg Daq. to £2140 (£389) to Forest View Farms Ltd. Dungannon. A Daly Benburb 530kg B/B. to £2430 (£458) 565kg Ch. to £2390 (£423) 585Ch. to £2330 (£398) 560kg Ch. to £2320 (£414) and 570kg Ch. to £2260 (£396) J H Keys Fivemiletown 570kg Ch. to £2360 (£414) and 575kg Daq. to £2310 (£402) D & A McFarland Beragh 535kg Ch. to £2250 (£421) 585kg S/H. to £2160 (£369) and 540kg Lim. to £2150 (£398) L Ewing Ballinamallard 570kg AA. to £2220 (£389) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 530kg Ch. to £2210 (£417) P Donnelly Clogher 580kg Sal. to £2200 (£379) P M McCallan Carrickmore 505kg Lim. to £2160 (£428) J A & E Downey Dungannon 510kg B/B. to £2160 (£424).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

Great demand in this section with quality sorts selling to £2180 for a 490kg Daq. (£445) with a 460kg Daq. to £2150 (£467) and a 445kg Daq. to £2000 (£449) several other quality lots sold from £378 to £436 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

Forest Farms Ltd. Dungannon 490kg Daq. to £2180 (£445) 460kg Daq. to £2150 (£467) 445kg Daq. to £2000 (£449) 465kg Daq. to £2000 (£430) and 445kg Daq. to £1940 (£436) P Nugent Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £2080 (£416) 490kg Ch. to £2010 (£410) 500kg Ch. to £1940 (£388) and 465kg Ch. to £1900 (£409) Leonard Irvinestown 480kg Sim. to £2080 (£433) Wm Bell Tractors Ltd. Fivemiletown 500kg Ch. to £2040 (£408) M Love Ballinamallard 500kg Fkv. to £1940 (£388) J A & E Downey Dungannon 490kg Her. to £1940 (£396) and 460kg Lim. to £1890 (£411) A Jones Newtownhamilton 470kg Lim. to £1940 (£413) and 480kg B/B. to £1930 (£402) S Brodison Stewartstown 485kg B/B. to £1920 (£396) and 475kg Ch. to £1890 (£398) J J Beggan Roslea 440kg Ch. to £1910 (£434) M Mimnagh Omagh 500kg B/B. to £1890 (£378).

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

Some very strong prices in this section with a 380kg Daq. selling to £2070 (£545 per 100kg) with a 390kg Ch. to £1820 (£467) and a 345kg Daq. to £1610 (£467).

SAMPLE PRICES:

Forest View Farms Ltd. Dungannon 380kg Daq. to £2070 (£545) 385kg Daq. to £1740 (£452) 385kg Daq. to £1700 (£442) 345kg Daq. to £1610 (£467) and 370kg Lim. to £1500 (3405) J J Beggan Roslea 390kg Ch. to £1820 (£467) and 370kg Ch. to £1700 (£459) F Daly Carrickmore 380kg B/B. to £1760 (£463) 380kg B/B. to £1540 (£405) S Doran Fermanagh 365kg Ch. to £1400 (£384) S Brodison Stewartstown 385kg Daq. to £1320 (£343) D Downey Dungannon 375kg AA. to £1310 (£349) and 360kg Her. to £1300 (£361).

WEANLINGS

A very sharp demand in this section with a lot of Strong Males on offer selling to £2210 for a 445kg Ch. (£497) with a 420kg Ch. to £2130 (£507) and a 420kg Ch. to £2090 (£498) Lightweight males sold to £2070 for a 395kg Ch. (£524) with a 360kg Lim. to £1870 (£519) WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1990 for a strong 475kg Lim. (£419)with a 445kg Ch. to £1880 (£422) Lightweight Heifers sold to £1730 for a 345kg Lim. (£501) with a 280kg Lim. to £1510 (£539) and a 195kg Lim. to £1060 (£544).

LEADING PRICES:

Strong Males sold to £2210 for a 445kg Ch. (£497) 460kg Ch. to £2190 (£476) 450kg Ch. to £2190 (£487) 420kg Ch. to £2130 (£507) 420kg Ch. to £2090 (£498) for E Cassidy Rosslea. M/S P &C Callaghan Dungannon 500kg Lim. to £2200 (£440) 485kg Ch. to £2140 (£441) 425kg Ch. to £2100 (£494) 480kg Lim. to £2090 (£435) 465kg Ch. to £2080 (£447) 435kg Lim. to £2010 (£462) and 440kg Ch. to £1960 (£445) P O Neill Donaghmore 455kg Lim. to £2180 (£479) J Primrose Fivemiletown 485kg Ch. to £2170 (£447) 500kg AA. to £1900 (£380) and 500kg AA. to £1880 (£376) A Managh Sixmilecross 535kg AA. to £1950 (£364) Lightweight Males sold to £2070 for a 395kg Ch. (£524)for E Cassidy Rosslea. J Boylan Aughnacloy 400kg Lim. to £1870 (£468) P O Neill Donaghmore 360kg Lim. to £1870 (£519).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Strong Heifers C Mc Cann Trillick 475kg Lim to £1990 (£419) J Primrose Fivemiletown 445kg Ch. to £1880 (£422) C Rafferty Dungannon 405kg Ch. to £1760 (£443) 405kg Lim. to £1710 (£422) 440kg Ch. to £1680 (£382) 480kg Ch. to £1670 (£348) 450kg Ch. to £1610 (£358) 430kg Ch. to £1600 (£372) and 405kg Ch. to £1570 (£388) D McDonald Carrickmore 410kg Lim. to £1500 (£366) Lightweight Heifers sold to £1770 for a 400kg Lim. (£443) for C Rafferty Dungannon. M/S P & O McKenna Clogher 375kg Lim. to £1600 (£427) J Boylan Aughnacloy 320kg Ch. to £1580 (£494) J Kelly Pomeroy 390kg Ch. to £1540 (£395) S Crawford Fermanagh 280kg Lim. to £1510 (£539) and £195kg Lim. to £1060 (£544) P O Neill Donaghmore 295kg Lim. to £1460 (£495) S McElvanna Milford 375kg Daq. to £1440 (£384) M Garland Omagh 360kg Ch. to £1420 (£394).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller entry this week sold readily with a Dungannon Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £3000. Local Producer £2920 for Calved Heifer and £2700 for calved 2nd Calver. Brookeborough Producer £2720 for Calved Heifer. A selection of July 2024 Dairy Shorthorn X Friesian Maiden Heifers sold £1060 twice, £860, £850, and £800 for a Local Producer.

BREEDING BULLS

Brookeborough Producer £3020 for Ped. Reg. Char. (born 17-04-2021) Armagh Producer £2900 for Ped. Reg. Char. (born 19-05-2024).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another full yard of suckler outfits this week again included a reduction sale for a Brookeborough Farmer. Trade was brisk with Ballygreenan Farms Augher selling a 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £4020 and a Heifer with Bull Calf to £3740. Brookeborough Farmer sold a selection of Cows and Heifers with prices ranging from £2220 to £3750 for a 2018 Cow with Bull Calf £3720 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf and £3600 for 2020 Cow with Bull Calf. D McElroy Carrickmore £3430 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. E Rutledge Brookeborough £3380 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £3380 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. George Aiken Kesh £3380 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf £3120 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf and £2980 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf. A Mannagh Beragh £2400 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Pomeroy Producer £2220 for 2020 Cow with Heifer Calf, 32120 for 2015 Cow YV V XCwith Heifer Calf and £2100 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf. S Hawkes Dungannon 22070 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf . Several other outfits sold from £1850.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A very keen demand in this section with Bull Calves (under 4 weeks) selling to £590 for a Lim. to G Smith Seskinore R Dane Lisbellaw £575 x 2 for Fries. and £575 for Mb. A A Veitch Kinawley £560 for AA. P Brannigan Dungannon £530 for Lim. C L Allen Augher £490 for B/B. G McGrenaghan Trillick £470 for Ch. B Hall Fivemiletown £430 and £425 for AAs.

.HEIFER CALVES (under 4 weeks)

A Blaney Omagh £515 for B/B. E I McClure Fivemiletown £475 for Ch. and £390, £370, and £340 for AAs. D McClean Fivemiletown £450 for Her. N Neal Irvinestown £440 for Spk. J S Hunter Tempo £420 for Sim. A A Veitch Kinawley £400 and £360 for B/Bs. N C Emo Derrylin £370 for AA. B Hall Fivemiletown £360 and £335 for AAs.

REARED MALE LUMPS

M/S D & E Beggan Roslea £1550, £1490, and £1300 for Limms. A Abbott Lisburn £1230 for Lim. A Managh Sixmilecross £950 and £640 for AAs. M/S J & J Mulligan Fivemiletown £900 for Lim. K Moore Augher £900 for AA. S Montgomery Dungannon £850 for AA. C S Wiggan Ballygawley £690 for AA.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

Co. Armagh Producer £1700 for Lim. P McDonnell Dungannon £1470 for Sim. £1420 for Lim. £1120 for S/H. and £1000 for Lim. C McQuaid Armagh £1160 for Lim. C J McNamee Cookstown £740 for Lim. H Connelly Rosslea £630 for B/B.