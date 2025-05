Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another good entry of 1108 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 26th October sold easily to a very strong demand for all stock presented.

In the Fatstock Ring 310 Lots Listed sold to a very brisk demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2410-80 for an 820kg Lim. (£294) with an 800kg Lim. to £2240 @£280 per 100kg and a 780kg Ch. sold to £2028 @ £260 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1985-60 for a 730kg Lim. to £272 per 100kg with a 700kg Lim. to £1960 (£280 per 100kg. and selling to £286 per 100kg for a 660kg B/B. to £1887-60.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £168 per 100kg for a 680kg to £1142-40.

Fat Bulls sold to £2095-20 for a 970kg Ch. to £216 per 100kg to £218 per 100kg for a 920kg Lim. to £2005-60.

Fat Steers sold to £286 per 100kg Friesians sold to £226 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £278 per 100kg Friesians sold to £222 per 100kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2720 for an 885kg Ch. (£307) to a high of £335 per 100kg for a 660kg Ch. to £2210 and £326 per 100kg for a 705kg Lim. to £2300.

Forward Steers sold to £1840 twice for 580kg Limms. (317) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 520kg Lim. to £1720. Med Weight Steers sold to £1610 for a 460kg Ch. (£350) with a 405kg Ch. to £1390 (£343) Smaller Steers sold to £1370 for a 355kg Ch. (£386).

Heavy Heifers sold to £1910 for a 675kg Ch. (£283) with a 630kg Ch. to £1880 (£298).

Forward Heifers sold to £1850 for a 525kg Ch. (£352) with a 530kg Ch. to £1760 (£332.

Med Weight Heifers sold to £2900 for an outstanding 500kg Ch. (£580 per 100kg) with a 445kg Ch. to £1810 (£406).

Smaller Heifers sold to £1760 for a 400kg Ch. (£440) with a 365kg Ch. to £1240 (£339).

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1720 for a strong 500kg Ch. (£344) to £377 per 100kg for a 445kg Ch. to £1680.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1440 for a strong 500kg Lim. (£288) and selling to £449 per 100kg for a 245kg Lim. to £1100 with a 260kg Lim. to £1010 (£388.

Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2680, £2620, and £2600.

Springing Heifers sold to £2120. Suckler Outfits sold to £1920 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf.

Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1600. Bull Calves sold to £465 for AA. Heifer Calves sold to £445 for Sal. Reared Male Lumps sold to £1105 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £960 and £910 for Simms

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & BEEF BRED COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Portadown Producer 820kg B/B. to £294 (£2410-80) Donaghmore Producer 660kg B/B. to £286 (£1887-60) 700kg Lim. to £280 (£1960) 590kg Lim. to £276 (£1628-40) Boho Producer 800kg Lim. to £280 (£2240) Dungannon Producer 630kg Lim. to £276 (£1738-80) Dungannon Producer 660kg Lim. to £274 (£1808-40) 730kg Lim. to £272 (£1985-60) and 690kg Lim. to £270 (£1863) Cookstown Producer 590kg Lim. to £270 (£1593) Armagh Producer 670kg Ch. to £266 (£1782-80) Sixmilecross Producer 600kg Lim. to £266 (£1596) Newmills Producer 730kg Lim. to £264 (£1927-60) Dungannon Producer 610kg Lim. to £264 (£1610-40) Augher Producer 670kg Ch. to £264 (£1768-80) Dungannon Producer 780kg Ch. to £260 (£2028) Armagh Producer 690kg Lim. to £260 (£1794) Irvinestown Producer 630kg Ch. to £258 (£1625-40) Pomeroy Producer 780kg Ch. to £256 (£1996-80)

Other Beef Bred Cows sold from £230 to £252 per 100kg

2ND Quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £258 to £286 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £168 per 100kg for a 680kg with others selling from £150 to £164 per 100kg

Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £122 to £140 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Killylea Producer 920kg Lim. to £218 (£2005-60), Fermanagh Producer 970kg Ch. to £216 (£2095-20), Dungannon Producer 930kg Ch. to £206 (£1915-80), Ballygawley Producer 900kg Lim. to £204 (£1836), Irvinestown Producer 890kg Lim. to £202 (£1797-80), Keady Producer 910kg Lim. to £200 (£1820), Keady Producer 1040kg AA. to £192 (£1996-80), Stewartstown Producer 1070kg Ch. to £190 (£2033), Stewartstown Producer 1050kg Ch. to £188 (£1974), Roslea Producer 710kg Lim. to £184 (£1306-40), Clogher Producer 830kg Ch. to £180 (£1494), Fintona Producer 990kg AA. to £174 (£1722-60), Fintona Producer 790kg Lim. to £172 (£1358-80), Dungannon Producer 790kg Hol.to £156 (£1232-40)

FAT STEERS

Lim. Steers sold to £286 per 100kg. AA. Steers sold to £280 per 100kg. Char Steers sold to £274 per 100kg. Sim. Steers sold to £270 per 100kg. Daq. Steers sold to £270 per 100kg. B/B. Steers sold to £268 per 100kg. Her. Steers sold to £254 per 100kg. S/H. Steers sold to £248 per 100kg. Fries Steers sold to £222 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS

Lim. Heifers sold to £286 per 100kg. B/B Heifers sold to £286 per 100kg. Ch. Heifers sold to £272 per 100kg. AA. Heifers sold to £258 per 100kg. Sim. Heifers sold to £256 per 100kg. Her. Heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Hol. Heifers sold to £222 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (220 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with quality steers selling to £2720 for an 885kg Ch. (£307) a 705kg Lim. sold to £2300 (£326) with a 660kg Ch. to £2210 (£335) several other quality lots sold from £276 to £321 per 100kg. Forward Steers sold to £1840 twice for 580kg Limms. (£317) with a 550kg Ch. to £1790 (£325) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 520kg Lim. to £1720 other quality lots sold from £293 to £324 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES

Wm. Smiton Fintona 885kg Ch. to £2720 (£307) with a 740kg Ch. to £2280 (£308), P Corr Dungannon 705kg Lim. to £2300 (£326) 660kg Lim. to £2140 (£324) 620kg Lim. to £2000 (£322) 665kg Lim. to £1970 (£296) and 610kg Lim. to £1960 (£321), P A Curry Benburb 745kg Ch. to £2290 (£307) 710kg C. to £2170 (£305) and 735kg Ch. to £2120 (£288), R Gill Middletown 660kg Ch. to £2210 (£335), B & D Doris Aghagallon 665kg Ch. to £2130 (£320), D G Newell Portadown 725kg Ch. to £2120 (£292) and 700kg Ch. to £2040 (£291), C O Neill Moy 650kg Lim. to £2060 (£317) and 670kg Ch. to £2060 (£306), T B Robinson Clogher 725kg Sim. to £2000 (£276), P Colton Dromore 710kg Ch. to £2000 (£281), WJ & G Falls Aughnacloy 625kg Lim. to £1960 (£313), M O Neill Moy 630kg Lim. to £1950 (£309)

FORWARD STEERS 510KG TO 595KG sold to £1840 x 2 for 580kg Limms (£317) and 560kg Lim. to £1740 (£310) for P Corr Dungannon. M O Neill Moy 570kg Lim. to £1800 (£315), Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 570kg Lim. to £1800 (£315) 580kg Ch. to £1790 (£308) 565kg Lim. to £1780 (£315) 550kg Lim. to £1740 (£316) 520kg Lim. to £1720 (£331) and 570kg Ch. to £1710 (£300), E & K Ewart Killylea 550kg Ch. to £1790 (£325), P Colton Dromore 590kg AA. to £1790 (£303), R Taylor Portadown 540kg Lim. to £1750 (£324), S Hayes Dungannon 540kg Lim. to £1750 (£324), A Hughes Portadown 570kg Lim. to £1740 (£305), W J & G Falls Aughnacloy 580kg Lim. to £1700 (£293)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1610 for a 460kg Ch. (£350) and £343 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1390 several other quality lots sold from £288 to £339 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

Fivemiletown Producer 460kg Ch. to £1610 (£350) and a 480kg Ch. to £1470 (£306), M Davidson Cookstown 470kg Lim. to £1580 (£336) 470kg Lim. to £1550 (£329) 480kg Lim. to £1550 (£323) 430kg Lim. to £1460 (£339) 480kg Lim. to £1440 (£300) 485kg Ch. to £1400 (£288) and 410kg Lim. to £1370 (£334), J Holmes Fivemiletown 480kg Ch. to £1520 (£316), S Hayes Dungannon 500kg Lim. to £1490 (£298) 485kg Lim. to £1470 (£303) and 445kg Lim. to £1470 (£330), G McStay Lurgan 495kg Ch. to £1480 (£299), M & N O Connor Augher 470kg Ch. to £1470 (£312) 420kg Ch. to £1400 (£333) 405kg Ch. to £1390 (£343) and 420kg Ch. to £1360 (£323) S Carters Tempo 500kg Lim. to £1430 (£286)

SMALLER STEERS 400KG & UNDER

M/S M & N O Connor Augher 355kg Ch. to £1370 (£386)

STORE HEIFERS (180 lots)

A larger entry of quality stock on offer in this section with Heavy Stores selling to £1910 for a 675kg Ch. (£283) with a 630kg Ch. to £1880 (to £298) and a 620kg Ch. to £1850 several other quality lots sold from £267 to £293 per 100kg. Forward Heifers 510kg to £590kg sold to £1850 for a 525kg Ch. £352) with a 530kg Ch. to £1760 (£332) others sold from £301 to £326 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

B Loughran Armagh 675kg Ch. to £1910 (£283) and 650kg Ch. to £1900 (£292), P Curry Benburb 630kg Ch. to £1880 (£298), P Colton Dromore 690kg Ch. to £1880 (£272) 650kg Ch. to £1870 (£287) 630kg Ch. to £1850 (£293) and 650kg Ch. to £1740 (£267), P Daly Dungannon 620kg Ch. to £1850 (£298), P Corr Dungannon 620kg Lim. to £1840 (£297) 610kg S/H. to £1800 (£295) and 600kg Lim. to £1750 (£291), J Irwin Clogher 620kg Lim. to £1800 (£290)

FORWARD HEIFERS 530KG TO 590KG sold to £1850 for a 525kg Ch. (£352) 575kg Ch. to £1830 (£318) and 550kg Lim. to £1740 (£316) from D McKenna Clogher. B Loughran Armagh 590kg Lim. to £1810 (£307) C Keys Fivemiletown 590kg Ch. to £1780 (£301) B Chambers Portadown 580kg B/B. to £1760 (£303) P Curry Benburb 530kg Ch. to £1760 (£332) H McNeice Portadown 540kg Lim. to £1760 (£326)

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

Excellent demand in this popular section with an outstanding 500kg Char. Heifer (with show potential) selling to a record high of £2900 at £580 per 100kg a 445kg Char sold to £1810 (£406 per 100kg ) with several other quality lots selling from £283 to £383 per 100kg. LEADING PRICES;

D McKenna Clogher 500kg Ch. to £2900 (£580) 445kg Ch. to £1810 (£406) 430kg Ch. to £1600 (£372) and 410kg Ch. to £1570 (£383), A G Carragher Newry 500kg Ch. to £1600 (£320), J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 490kg Daq. to £1590 (£324) 480kg Lim. to £1510 (£314) and 460kg Lim. to £1450 (£315) P Daly Benburb 435kg Lim. to £1450 (£333) P Eakin Fivemiletown 460kg Lim. to £1430 (£311) 480kg Lim. to £1410 (£294) 490kg Lim. to £1390 (£283) and 475kg Lim. to £1360 (£286), Dungannon Producer 490kg Ch. to £1400 (£286), K McGarvey Armagh 470kg Lim. to £1380 (£293), T Mullholland Lurgan 460kg B/B. to £1340 (£291), P Robinson Fivemiletown 500kg Sim. to £1340 (£268), E Nesbitt Armagh 500kg Lim. to £1340 (£268), M Mimnagh Omagh 470kg Ch. to £1310 (£278) S Gallagher Boho 420kg Lim. to £1300 (£309)

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

A very sharp demand in this section with a 400kg Ch. selling to £1760 (£440 per 100kg) with a 365kg Ch. to £1240 (£339) and a 400kg Ch. to £1290 (£322)

Leading Prices:

D McKenna Clogher 400kg Ch. to £1760 (£440) 400kg Ch. to £1290 (£322) 365kg Ch. to £1240 (£339) and 400kg Lim. to £1160 (£290), Fermanagh Producer 395kg Ch. to £1260 (£319) 330kg Ch. to £1060 (£321) 340kg Ch. to £1060 (£311) 390kg Ch. to £1020, and 390kg Ch. to £1000. P Irvine Augher 400kg Sim. to £1220 (£305), R McCarney Seskinore 390kg Ch. to £1220 (£313) 400kg Sim. to £1160 (£290) 375kg Ch. to £1080 (£288) and 370kg Lim. to £1050 (£284), P M Cullen Coalisland 380kg Lim. to £1110 (£292) 375kg Lim. to £1030 (£274) and 365kg Ch. to £980 (£268), P Robinson Fivemiletown 400kg Sim. to £1100. B Maguire Fermanagh 390kg Lim. to £1010. E Maguire Fermanagh 340kg Ch. to £940.

WEANLINGS 180 lots)

A good selection in this section with quality Steers & Bulls selling to £1720 for a strong 500kg Ch. (£344) and selling to £377 per 100kg for a 445kg Ch. to £1680. Lighter Weights Males sold to £1680 for a 420kg Lim. (£400) with a 370kg Ch. to £1390 (£375) and a 360kg Ch. to £1350 (£375)

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1440 for a strong 500kg Lim. (£288) and selling to £324 per 100kg for a 410kg Lim. to £1330. Lighterweight Heifers sold to £1220 for a 370kg Lim. (£330) and selling to £449 per 100kg for a 245kg Lim. to £1100 with a 260kg Lim. to £1010 (£388)

LEADING PRICES;

STRONG STEERS & BULLS

D McKenna Clogher 500kg Ch. to £1720 (£344) 490kg Ch. to £1700 (£347) 420kg Lim. to £1680 (£400) 445kg Ch. to £1680 (£377) 530kg Ch. to 31680 (£317) 465kg Ch. to £1670 (£359) and 450kg Ch. to £1380 (£306), R Watson Augher 510kg Ch. to £1650 (£323) 505kg Ch. to £1630 (£323) and 520kg Ch. to £1480 (£284), T Cassidy Augher 500kg Ch. to £1570 (£314) and 420kg Ch. to £1400 (£333), M McGuigan Dungannon 465kg Daq. to £1450 (£312), P Flanagan Fermanagh 430kg Ch. to £1390 (£323) and 430kg Ch. to £1350 (£314), I Allen Armagh 420kg Ch. to £1390 (£331)

LIGHTER WEIGHT MALES

I Allen Armagh 370kg Ch. to £1390 (£375) and 360kg Ch. to £1350 (£375), P Flanagan Fermanagh 395kg Lim. to £1350 (£342), T Cassidy Augher 390kg Ch. to £1340 (£343)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Strong Weanling Heifers

Roslea Producer 500kg Lim. to £1440 (£288) 490kg Lim. to £1290 (£263) and 420kg Lim. to £1230 (£293), G Hughes Armagh 410kg Lim. to £1330 (£324), S Gallagher Boho 410kg Ch. to £1240 (£302)

LIGHTER WEIGHT HEIFERS

M Mulholland Aghalee 370kg Lim. to £1220 (£330) 345kg Lim. to £1150 (£333) 335kg Lim. to £1110 (£331) and 260kg Lim. to £1010 (£388), S Mullen Loughgall 365kg Lim. to £1150 (£315), G Hughes Armagh 380kg Lim. to £1180 (£310), PL McElgunn Fermanagh 400kg Ch. to £1130 (£282) 380kg Ch. to £1080 (£284) and 385kg Ch. to £1060 (£275), Roslea Producer 245kg Lim. to £1100 (£449), Dungannon Producer 300kg Sim. to £1020 (£340), I Allen Armagh 355kg Ch. to £1000 (£281) 395kg Ch. to £990 and 350kg Ch. to £980 (£280)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Another strong demand this week again with a Tempo Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2680, £2620, and a Springing Heifer (at note) to £2120. Dungannon Producer £2600 for Calved Heifer. Omagh Producer £2230 and £1700 for Calved Swr X Hol. Calved Heifers. Ballygawley £2100 twice for Calved Heifers. Two Back Springing Heifers sold to £1100 for Fries. and £1080 for S/Horn for a Fermanagh Producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A small entry this week sold to £1920 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1300 for AA. Heifer with Lim. Heifer Calf from a Ballygawley Producer. C Mitchell Seskinore £1500 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf. M Mullan Augher £1350 for AA. Heifer with AA. Heifer Calf. T Maguire Fermanagh £1140 for AA. Heifer with AA. Heifer Calf Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1600 for a Dungannon Producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A smaller entry this week sold to a steady demand with Bull Calves selling to £465 for an AA. for C Doyle Dromara. Brookeborough Producer £460, £450, and 830 for Ch. P Maguire Brookeborough Beacom Lisbellaw £450 for B/B. N Moore Ballygawley £450 for Lim. E & T Beacom Maguiresbridge £410 for AA. N Sloan Aughnacloy £410 and £400, for B/Bs. E & A Thompson Tempo £400 and £385 for Her. T Cox Enniskillen 390 x 2 and £370 for B/Bs. G McGrenaghan Trillick £355 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES

J Hughes Stewartstown £455 for Sal. Omagh Producer £450, £435, and £420 for Limms. Fermanagh Producer £400 for Sim. £380 and £360 for Her. Dungannon Producer £355x 2 £330 and £300 for AAs. N Sloan Aughnacloy £350 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS

K Moore Augher £1105 for Ch. J Donnelly Trillick £990 for Lim. and £720 for AA. Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £840 for Lim. M A Garry Dromore £830 x 2 £585 for AAs. and £610 for Ch. C Nolan Fivemiletown £830 for Ch. P Maguire Brookeborough £800 for Sim. N Sloan Aughnacloy £700 for B/B. Clogher Producer £660 for Sim. E Drumm Kinawley £640 for Lim. J Hughes Stewartstown £570 and £560 for Limms. N Deens Markethill £530 x 2 for Simms.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

N McFadden Portadown £960, £910 x 2 £850, £750, £740, and £620 for Simms. C Nolan Fivemiletown £830for Ch. and £620 for Spk. J McKenna Pomeroy £800 for Ch. H Quinn Dungannon £730 for Her. K Moore Augher £680 and £630 for S/Hs. G McCaughey Clogher £660 for Lim. J Hughes Stewartstown £620 for Sal. T Simpson Ederney £610 for S/H. A Leonard Enniskillen £600 for Sim. Dungannon Producer £600 and £595 for AAs.