Strong demand for cattle at Markethill

An entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 2nd August maintained a strong demand in all sections.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 150 heifers sold readily with forward heifers selling to £487/100k for 306k at £1490 for a Newry farmer, followed by £462/100k for 368k at £1700 from a Ballinderry farmer.

An entry of 19 forward heifers from an Armagh producer averaged 380k at £1430 per head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midweight heifers sold to £446/100k for 408k at £1820 from a Dromore farmer, followed by £438/100k for 404k at £1770 from a Newry producer.

stock image

Main demand from £392 - £425/100k. 80 heavy heifers sold to £444/100k for 712k at £3160 for a Crossgar producer. The same owner sold 10 Charolais heifers averaging 726k at £3100 per head (£427/100k).

The 155 bullocks in very firm trade selling to a top of £463/100k for 438k at £2030 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. The same owner received £463/100k for 488k at £2260 and £2200 for 490k (£453/100k). Main demand from £420-£435/100K. Heavy bullocks sold to £447/100k for 506k at £2260 for a Kilkeel farmer followed by £438/100k for 520k at £2280 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. A top price of £300 was paid for a 746k bullock from a Kilmore farmer.

In the suckler ring a Limousin cow with Lim bull calf at foot achieved £4300. The same owner received £4200 for a Lim cow with Lim heifer calf at foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 175 weanlings sold readily with light male weanlings selling to £532/100k for 282k at £1500 from a Newry farmer. Stronger males reached £481/100k for 416k at £2000 for a Dorsey producer. Heifer weanlings sold to £572/100k for 334k at £1910 for a Keady farmer, followed by £522/100k for 372k at £1940 for a Lurgan farmer. A Markethill farmer received £2000 for 442k weanling heifer.

HEIFERS

Forward heifers

Newry producer 306k £1490 £487/100k; Ballinderry producer 368k £1700 £462/100k; Rathfriland producer 394k £1800 £457/100k; Ballinderry producer 390k £1770 £454/100k; Dromore producer 334k £1510 £452/100k; Lisburn producer 364k £1620 £445/100k; Newry producer 368k £1580 £429/100k; Milford producer 400k £1670 £418/100k.

Midweight heifers

Loughbrickland producer 408k £1820 £446/100k; Newry producer 404k £1770 £438/100k; Jerrettspass producer 424k £1800 £425/100k; Crossmaglen producer 476k £2010 £422/100k; Jerrettspass producer 478k £2000 £418/100k; Loughbrickland producer 432k £1800£417/100k.

Heavy heifers

Crossgar producer 712k £3160 £444/100k 710k £3120 £439/100k; Portadown producer 504k £2200 £437/100k; Crossmaglen producer 526k £2270 £432/100k; Crossgar producer 680k £2920 £429/100k; 732k £3140 £429/100k: 780k £3320 £426/100k: 706k £3000 £425/100k; Armagh producer 550k £2320 £422/100k; Newry producer 588k £2470 £420/100k.

BULLOCKS

Forward bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry producer 336k £1530 £455/100k; Milford producer 370k £1640 £443/10k; Newry producer 348k £1530 £440/100k.

Midweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton producer 438k £2030 £463/100k: 488k £2260 £463/100k: 490k a£2220 £453/100k; Dungannon producer 464k £2020 £435/100k; Cullyhanna producer 468k £1960 £419/100k; Milford producer 428k £1790 £418/100k; Banbridge producer 496k £2070 £417/100k: 500k £2050 £410/100k.

Heavy bullocks

Kilkeel producer 506k £2260 £447/100k; Tandragee producer 610k £2710 £444/100k; Newtownhamilton producer 520k £2280 £438/100k; Kilkeel producer 522k £2250 £431/100k; Tandragee producer 580k £2500 £431/100k; Banbridge producer 526k £2250 £428/100k; Newtownhamilton producer 562k £2390 £425/100k; Tandragee producer 556k £2350 £423/100k.

WEANLINGS

Light male weanlings

Newry producer 282k £1500 £532/100k; Crossmaglen producer 286k £1340 £469/100k; Keady producer 266k £1240 £466/100k; Newry producer 268k £1130 £422/100k.

Stronger male weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughbrickland producer 344k £1660 £483/100k; Kilkeel producer 376k £1810 £481/100k; Dorsey producer 416k £2000 £481/100k; Keady producer 388k £1840 £474/100k; Newry producer 316k £1480 £468/100k; Kilkeel producer 400k £1870 £468/100k; Keady producer 434k £2010 £463/100k; Forkhill producer 476k £2180 £458/100k; Aghalee producer 504k £2300 £456/100k; Mowhan producer 520k £2350 £452/100k.

Light female weanlings

Annaclone producer 282k £1480 £525/100k: 228k £1140 £500/100k: 288k £1400 £486/100k: 264k £1270 £481/100k; Keady producer 238k £1140 £479/100k.

Stronger female weanlings

Keady producer 334k £1910 £572/100k; Lurgan producer 372k £1940 £522/100k; Dorsey producer 322k £1660 £516/100k; Newtownhamilton producer 324k £1670 £515/100k: 308k £1560 £507/100k.