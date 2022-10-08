Buyers will be able to select from over 100 top notch heifers comprising Limousin, Simmental, Charolais, Simmental and Blue sired commercials, with the quality this year surpassing all expectations.

These will calve from January onwards to hand picked easy calving Limousin bulls.

When it comes to producing superior commercial stock the Corries have an insight as to what delivers on local farms as they also run a hugely successful butchery business "Corries Meats".

Gareth and Will Corrie have built up a sound reputation as producers of top notch in calf commercial heifers with many repeat customers from right across the province each year.

They have a clear understanding as to what sells best over the counter, and have spent many years perfecting the best combination of breeding to produce it.

This has led them to consistently use Limousin bulls which are easy calving and finer boned than other breeds to produce a sought after calf that is lively and quick to suckle.

This breeding regime follows through to the sale ring where Gareth regularly sees progeny from his sale heifers top the markets.

Everyone is welcome to the Leading Ladies Sale, with online bidding available through marteye.ie. Export to GB can be arranged.

There are a number of black Limousin and British Blue sired heifers for sale at the Leading Ladies Sale set to take place at Ballymena Mart on Wednesday 19th October

The Corrie family are originally from Ballybay, of the Drumhilla townland in Co Monaghan. In 1947, their grandfather, Willie Corrie travelled to the Ards Peninsula with his mother and four siblings. He breathed in the sea air, felt the warmth of the microclimate and knew his herd of beef cattle would grow healthy there. So, he moved his family and called the fields Drumhilla Farm.

