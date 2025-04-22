Strong trade for sheep at Swatragh
Fat hoggets sold to a top of £184 for 1 hogget at 40kg and to a top of 680p/kg for 2 hoggets at 22kg into £149.50.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £159 for 1 lamb at 26kg and to a top of 730p/kg for 3 lambs at 20kg into £146.
Fat ewes to a top of £254 and fat rams to a top of £226 with numerous lots making super prices
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday, 26th April - Yard open at 7:30am. Sale Starting 10:30am Sharp
All types of sheep required for demand.
Some of Saturday’s Sample Prices
Spring Lambs
Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 20kg £146 (730), Rasharkin producer, 1 lamb 26kg £159 (611).
Heavy Weight Fat Hoggets – 25kg over (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, 7 hogs 25kg £148 (592), Aghadowey producer, 27 hogs 26kg £146.50 (563), Swatragh producer, 1 hog 28kg £155 (554), Swatragh producer, 6 hogs 27.5kg £149 (542), Swatragh producer, 1 hog 26kg £141 (542), Dungiven producer, 1 hog 31kg £159 (513), Draperstown producer, 1 hog 27kg £137 (507), Aghadowey producer, 7 hogs 27kg £135 (500), Limavady producer, 6 hogs 32kg £157.50 (492), Swatragh producer, 1 hog 40kg £184 (460).
Mid Weight Fat Hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, 2 hogs 22kg £149.50 (680), Draperstown producer, 3 hogs 21kg £140 (666), Claudy producer, 7 hogs 23kg £152 (661), Claudy producer, 24 hogs 23kg £150 (652), Swatragh producer, 11 hogs 23kg £149.50 (650), Draperstown producer, 1 hog 21kg £135 (643), Swatragh producer, 4 hogs 24.5kg £156.50 (639), Draperstown producer, 2 hogs 22.5kg £141 (627).
Fat Ewes
Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £254, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £246, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £242, Antrim producer, 4 ewes £230, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe £226, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £220, Omagh producer, 10 ewes £214, Portadown producer, 2 ewes £214, Rasharkin producer, 2 ewes £210, Ballymena producer, 7 ewes £210, Stewartstown producer, 15 ewes £208, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £198, Omagh producer, 10 ewes £196, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £194, Omagh producer, 8 ewes £192, Maghera producer, 5 ewes £192.
Fat Rams
Upperlands producer, 1 ram £226, Limavady producer, 1 ram £224, Omagh producer, 4 rams £198, Limavady producer, 1 ram £188.
Breeding Sheep Sale
Reminder: There is no Breeding Sale on Thursday 24th April. Next Breeding Sale Thursday 1st May.
Thursday 17th April saw another good entry of over 500 breeding sheep which resulted in a fantastic trade all round with outfits reaching a top of £450 for 2 ewes with 4 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £295 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot. Dry hoggets to a top of £188 for a lot of 12 and Pet Lambs 50 entered to a top of £57 for 1 lamb.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices:
Pet Lambs
Ballycastle producer, 1 lamb £57, Eglinton producer, 1 lamb £50, Eglinton producer, 1 lamb £46, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £46, Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb £46, Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb £40, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £40, Swatragh producer, 1 lamb £40, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £38, Claudy producer, 2 lambs £38, Swatragh producer, 2 lambs £34, Ballycastle producer, 2 lambs £32, Coagh producer, 2 lambs £32, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £30, Draperstown producer, 2 lambs £30.
Ewes with twins at foot
Magherafelt producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £450, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £370, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £355, Plumbridge producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £350, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £350, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £345, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £335, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £320, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 6 lambs £318, Draperstown producer, 6 ewes and 12 lambs £310.
Ewes with singles at foot
Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £260, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £252, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £250, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £240, Eglinton producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £235, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £232, Maghera producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £230, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230.
Dry Hoggets
Plumbridge producer, 12 hogs £188, Plumbridge producer, 10 hogs £186, Plumbridge producer, 1 hog £175, Plumbridge producer, 3 hogs £152, Garvagh producer, 3 hogs £150.