Strong trade for sheep at Swatragh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A seasonal entry of 600 sheep on Saturday 19th April at Swatragh meet a strong trade with 270 fat hoggets and spring lambs entered alongside 330 fat ewes and rams.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £184 for 1 hogget at 40kg and to a top of 680p/kg for 2 hoggets at 22kg into £149.50.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £159 for 1 lamb at 26kg and to a top of 730p/kg for 3 lambs at 20kg into £146.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat ewes to a top of £254 and fat rams to a top of £226 with numerous lots making super prices

stock image

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday, 26th April - Yard open at 7:30am. Sale Starting 10:30am Sharp

All types of sheep required for demand.

Some of Saturday’s Sample Prices

Spring Lambs

Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 20kg £146 (730), Rasharkin producer, 1 lamb 26kg £159 (611).

Heavy Weight Fat Hoggets – 25kg over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 7 hogs 25kg £148 (592), Aghadowey producer, 27 hogs 26kg £146.50 (563), Swatragh producer, 1 hog 28kg £155 (554), Swatragh producer, 6 hogs 27.5kg £149 (542), Swatragh producer, 1 hog 26kg £141 (542), Dungiven producer, 1 hog 31kg £159 (513), Draperstown producer, 1 hog 27kg £137 (507), Aghadowey producer, 7 hogs 27kg £135 (500), Limavady producer, 6 hogs 32kg £157.50 (492), Swatragh producer, 1 hog 40kg £184 (460).

Mid Weight Fat Hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swatragh producer, 2 hogs 22kg £149.50 (680), Draperstown producer, 3 hogs 21kg £140 (666), Claudy producer, 7 hogs 23kg £152 (661), Claudy producer, 24 hogs 23kg £150 (652), Swatragh producer, 11 hogs 23kg £149.50 (650), Draperstown producer, 1 hog 21kg £135 (643), Swatragh producer, 4 hogs 24.5kg £156.50 (639), Draperstown producer, 2 hogs 22.5kg £141 (627).

Fat Ewes

Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £254, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £246, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £242, Antrim producer, 4 ewes £230, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe £226, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £220, Omagh producer, 10 ewes £214, Portadown producer, 2 ewes £214, Rasharkin producer, 2 ewes £210, Ballymena producer, 7 ewes £210, Stewartstown producer, 15 ewes £208, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £198, Omagh producer, 10 ewes £196, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £194, Omagh producer, 8 ewes £192, Maghera producer, 5 ewes £192.

Fat Rams

Upperlands producer, 1 ram £226, Limavady producer, 1 ram £224, Omagh producer, 4 rams £198, Limavady producer, 1 ram £188.

Breeding Sheep Sale

Reminder: There is no Breeding Sale on Thursday 24th April. Next Breeding Sale Thursday 1st May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 17th April saw another good entry of over 500 breeding sheep which resulted in a fantastic trade all round with outfits reaching a top of £450 for 2 ewes with 4 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £295 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot. Dry hoggets to a top of £188 for a lot of 12 and Pet Lambs 50 entered to a top of £57 for 1 lamb.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices:

Pet Lambs

Ballycastle producer, 1 lamb £57, Eglinton producer, 1 lamb £50, Eglinton producer, 1 lamb £46, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £46, Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb £46, Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb £40, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £40, Swatragh producer, 1 lamb £40, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £38, Claudy producer, 2 lambs £38, Swatragh producer, 2 lambs £34, Ballycastle producer, 2 lambs £32, Coagh producer, 2 lambs £32, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £30, Draperstown producer, 2 lambs £30.

Ewes with twins at foot

Magherafelt producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £450, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £370, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £355, Plumbridge producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £350, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £350, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £345, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £335, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £320, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 6 lambs £318, Draperstown producer, 6 ewes and 12 lambs £310.

Ewes with singles at foot

Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £260, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £252, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £250, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £240, Eglinton producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £235, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £232, Maghera producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £230, Moneymore producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230.

Dry Hoggets

Plumbridge producer, 12 hogs £188, Plumbridge producer, 10 hogs £186, Plumbridge producer, 1 hog £175, Plumbridge producer, 3 hogs £152, Garvagh producer, 3 hogs £150.