Strong trade for Suffolks at Omagh

Suffolks were in very strong demand in the last Suffolk ram show and sale for 2023 held in Omagh Mart, where Keith Johnston was selected champion by Judge Andrew Lucas, Donegal selling to 750gns, whilst Robin McAdoo took the winning pairs rosette.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 08:44 BST
2nd Prize & Reserve Champion from L&M Liggett

The Reserve Champion title went to Lesley Liggett selling to 600gns.

Hunter Stewart took the top price on the day with his shearling ram selling to 1350gns.

Show Results & Leading Prices at Omagh Sale held on Saturday 7th October.

1st Prize Ram Lamb & Overall Champion from K Johnston selling for 750gns.

Shearling Ram

1st H Stewart

2nd R McAdoo

3rd S&W Tait

Ram Lamb

1st K Johnston

2nd L Liggett

3rd R Conway

4th R McAdoo

Pairs

1st R McAdoo

2nd K McAdoo

3rd S& W Tait

4th G McAdoo

Champion – K Johnston

Reserve – L Liggett

Leading Prices

Shearling Ram

H Stewart 1350gns

R McAdoo 840gns, 800gns & 700gns

S&W Tait 900gns & 660gns

G McAdoo 920gns

K McAdoo 740gns

Ram Lambs

R McAdoo 1200gns, 1050gns & 800gns

G McAdoo 820gns, 500gns

K Johnston 750gns

M Harkin 760gns, 660gns & 600gns

L& M Liggett 600gns, 560gns

