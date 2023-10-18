Strong trade for Suffolks at Omagh
Suffolks were in very strong demand in the last Suffolk ram show and sale for 2023 held in Omagh Mart, where Keith Johnston was selected champion by Judge Andrew Lucas, Donegal selling to 750gns, whilst Robin McAdoo took the winning pairs rosette.
The Reserve Champion title went to Lesley Liggett selling to 600gns.
Hunter Stewart took the top price on the day with his shearling ram selling to 1350gns.
Show Results & Leading Prices at Omagh Sale held on Saturday 7th October.
Shearling Ram
1st H Stewart
2nd R McAdoo
3rd S&W Tait
Ram Lamb
1st K Johnston
2nd L Liggett
3rd R Conway
4th R McAdoo
Pairs
1st R McAdoo
2nd K McAdoo
3rd S& W Tait
4th G McAdoo
Champion – K Johnston
Reserve – L Liggett
Leading Prices
Shearling Ram
H Stewart 1350gns
R McAdoo 840gns, 800gns & 700gns
S&W Tait 900gns & 660gns
G McAdoo 920gns
K McAdoo 740gns
Ram Lambs
R McAdoo 1200gns, 1050gns & 800gns
G McAdoo 820gns, 500gns
K Johnston 750gns
M Harkin 760gns, 660gns & 600gns
L& M Liggett 600gns, 560gns