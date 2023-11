A much brighter demand this week for 800 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart which resulted in stronger prices for quality stock in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Bred Cows sold to £1832-80 for a 790kg Lim. to £232 per 100kg followed by a 790kg Ch. to £1690-60 at £214 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1670-40 for a 640kg Sim. to £261 per 100kg followed by a 560kg Ch. to £1433-60 at £232 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £991-60 for a 740kg to £134 per 100kg (with many more heavy Friesian Cows required to supply a very strong demand) Fat Bulls sold to £1515-90 for a 930kg Lim. to £163 per 100kg.

Fat Steers sold to £250 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £240 per 100kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2360 for an 845kg Ch.(£279) with a 640kg Lim. to £1800 (£281) and a 615kg Lim. to £1730 (£281).

Forward Steers sold to £1660 for a 580kg Lim. (£286) with a 575kg AA. to £1640 (£285).

Med Weight Steers sold to £1510 for a 500kg Ch. (£302) to a high of £328 per 100kg for a 430kg Ch. to £1410 with a 415kg Lim. sold to £1350 (£325).

Heavy Heifers sold to £1960 for a 740kg Ch. (£265) to £276 per 100kg for a 615kg Sim. to £1700.

Forward Heifers sold to £1600 for a 570kg B/B. (£280) Med Weight Heifers sold to £1390 for a 500kg Lim. (£278) Smaller Sorts sold to £1090 for a 395kg Lim.

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1490 for a 550kg B/B. (£271) with a 420Kg Ch. to £1300 (£309) selling to a high of £369 per 100kg for a 330kg Ch. to £1200.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1100 for a 410kg Sim. (£268) selling to £333 per 100kg for a 300kg Ch. to £1000. Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2200 twice for Calved Heifers.

Suckler Outfits sold to £1750 and £1600 Incalf Cows sold to £1400. Young Bull Calves sold to £480 for Lim.

Heifer Calves sold to £355 for Ch. reared Male Lumps sold to £990 and £855 for Limms Reared Female Lumps sold to £810 and £715 for Limms.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS:

Dungannon Producer 640kg Sim. to £261(£1670-40), Ballygawley Producer 530kg Lim. to £236 (£1356-80), Enniskillen Producer 560kg Ch. to £256 (£1433-60), Eskra Producer 580kg Lim. to £252 (£1461-60), Augher Producer 530kg Lim. to £240 (£1272), Hilltown Producer 790kg Lim. to £232 (£1832-80), Enniskillen Producer 560kg Lim. to £230 (£1288), Ballygawley Producer 450kg Lim. to £230 (£1035), Keady Producer 660kg Lim. to £226 (£1491-60), Roslea Producer 550kg Lim. to £225 (£1237-50), Beragh Producer 690kg Lim. to £218 (£1504-20), Beragh Producer 740kg Lim. to £214 (£1583-60) and 790kg Ch. to £214 (£1690-60), Roslea Producer 500kg Ch. to £210 (£1050), Clogher Producer 510kg S/H. to £210 (£1071), Mayobridge Producer 710kg Lim. to £206 (£1462-60), Enniskillen Producer 630kg Ch. to 3202 (£1272-60), Roslea Producer 650kg Lim. to £198 (£1287), Lisbellaw Producer 540kg Lim. to £198 (£1069-20) and 590kg Lim. to £196 (£1156-40).

Other Quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £185 to £196 per 100kg.

2nd Quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £182 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £991-60 for a 740kg to £134 per 100kg with others selling from £125 to £132 per 100kg (Lots more Heavy Friesian Cows required to meet demand).

Plainer Friesians sold from £90 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £60 to £75 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS:

Ballygawley Producer 930kg Lim. to £163 (£1515-90), Lisnaskea Producer 890kg Ch. to £155 per 100kg (£1379-50).

FAT STEERS:

Lim Steers sold from £234 to £250 per 100kg Char Steers sold from £230 to £238 per 100kg Friesian Steers sold from £180 to £201 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS:

Lim Heifers sold to £240 per 100kg Char Heifers sold to £236 per 100kg Sal. Heifers sold to £220 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS:

A good seasonal entry this week sold to a firm demand with Heavy Steers selling to £2360 for an 845kg Ch. (£279) with a 640kg Lim. to £1800 (£281) and a 615kg Lim. to £1730 (£281).

Other quality lots sold from £232 to £277 per 100kg.

Forward Steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1660 for a 580kg Lim. (£286) with a 575kg AA. to £1640 (£285) reaching £295 per 100kg for a 505kg Lim. to £1490.

LEADING PRICES:

Co. Armagh Producer 845kg Ch. tpo £2360 (£279) 840kg Lim. to £2330 (£277) 840kg Lim. to £2190 (£260) and 885kg Ch. to £2180 (£246), B Connelly Trillick 740kg Ch. to £2030 and 655kg Ch. to £1770 (£270) (£274), E Loughran Armagh 715kg AA. to £1900 (£265) 720kg Ch. to £1900 (£264) and 615kg Lim. to £1780 (£281), W J Armstrong Armagh 665kg Lim. to £1870 (£267) 665kg Lim. to £1840 (£276) 775kg Her. to £1800 (£232) and 615kg Lim. to £1700 (£276), C Mallon Dungannon 640kg Lim. to £1800 (£281) and 670kg Ch. to £1760 (£262), E J McDaid Beragh 740kg Ch. to £1790 (£242) and 650kg Ch. to £1680 (£258), J R McAree Keady 620kg vCh. to £1660 (£267).

Forward Steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1660 for a 580kg Lim. (£286) with a 575kg AA. to £1640 (£285) for Daryl Mc Caffery Clogher. C Mackle Dungannon 565kg Daq. to £1580 (£279), B & D Doris Lurgan 590kg Ch. to £1580 (£268) 595kg Ch. to £1540 (£259) and 565kg B/B. to £1530 (£271), J Hagan Clogher 530kg Ch. to £1530 (£296) and 515kg AA. to £1330 (£258), E Fee Fivemiletown 560kg Ch. to £1560 (£278) 505kg Lim. to £1490 (£295) and 505kg Ch. to £1450 (£287), P McGleenan Armagh 570kg Ch. to £1560 (£273) 580kg Lim. to £1520 (£262) and 595kg Daq. to £1510 (£254), Beechmount Farms Ltd Moira 525kg Ch. to £1530 (£291).

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG:

A very strong demand in this popular section with a 500kg Ch. selling to £1510 (£302) and reaching a high of £328 per 100kg for a 430kg Ch. to £1410 with a 415kg Lim. to £1350 (£325) other quality lots sold from £275 to £319 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

J Hagan Clogher 500kg Ch. to £1510 (£302) and 500kg AA. to £1430 (£286), Streamville Farm Lisburn 475kg Ch. to £1470 (£309) 490kg Ch. to £1450 (£296) 480kg Lim. to £1430 (£311) 430kg Ch. to £1410 (£328) 445kg Ch. to £1410 (£317) 415kg Lim. to £1350 (£325) 420kg Ch. to £1340 (£319) 465kg Ch. to £1340 (£288) 440kg Ch. to £1320 (£300) and 415kg Ch. to £1290 (£311), Kesh Producer 490kg Lim. to £1470 (£300) and 475kg Her. to £1390 (£292), E Fee Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1400 (£285) and 460kg Ch. to £1330 (£289), S Primrose Fivemiletown 490kg AA. to £1350 (£275), J Quinn Coalisland 440kg Ch. to £1290 (£293), N Devine Ballygawley 440kg Ch. to £1280 (£291).

STORE HEIFERS:

A good steady demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £1960 for a 740kg Ch. (£265) and selling to £276 per 100kg for a 615kg Sim. to £1700 with other quality lots selling from £235 to £274 per 100kg.

Forward lots 505kg to 590kg sold to £1600 for a 570kg B/B. (£280) with a 585Kg Ch. to £1590 (£272.

LEADING PRICES:

L Furey Plumbridge 740kg Ch. to £1960 (£265) and 605kg Lim. to £1570 (£259), Dungannon Producer 710kg Lim. to £1890 (£266) and 640kg Sim. to £1600 (£250), R Armstrong Fivemiletown 660kg Lim. to £1800 (£272) 675kg Lim. to £1730 (£256) and 615kg Ch. to £1560 (£253), W McKittrick Armagh 615kg Sim. to £1700 (£276) 650kg Sim. to £1700 (£261) and 635kg Sim. to £1660 (£261), D J W Kettyle Newtownbutler 605kg Ch. to £1660 (£274), P Donaghy Tynan 625kg Ch. to £1600 (£256) and 610kg Ch. to £1580 (£259), G Donnelly Beragh 600kg B/B. to £1560 (£260), P McGurk Cookstown 660kg Ch. to £1550 (£235).

Forward Heifers 505kg to £595kg sold to £1600 for a 570kg B/B. (£280) 560kg B/B. to £1400 (£250) 580kg B/B. to £1400 (£241) 540kg B/B. to £1290 (£239) and 535kg B/B. to £1270 (£237) for G Donnelly Beragh. R Armstrong Fivemiletown 585kg Ch. to £1590 (£272), P McGurk Cookstown 585kg Daq. to £1590 (£272), W McKittrick Armagh 570kg Sim. to £1450 (£254), J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 540kg Ch. to £1440 (£266), S Crawford Maguiresbridge 520kg Sim. to £1320 (£254).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG:

A steady demand in this section with a 500kg Lim. selling to £1390 (£278) with a 435kg Lim. selling to £1200 (£276).

LEADING PRICES:

D McNamee Keady 500kg Lim. to £1390 (£278), P Donaghy Tynan 495kg Ch. to £1340 (£270), J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 490kg Ch. to £1320 (£269), P O Neill Beragh 480kg Ch. to 31470 (£264) 470kg Ch. to £1220 (£259) and 470kg Ch. to £1180 (£251), B O Neill Beragh 485kg Lim. to £1220 (£251) and 470kg Lim. to £1130 (£240), J G Connon Co. Antrim 435kg Lim. to £1200 (£276), E Fee Fivemiletown 500Kg Ch. to £1200 (£240) 475kg Lim. to £1200 (£252) and 475kg Ch. to £1160 (£244), A Traynor Dungannon 460kg Lim. to £1190 (£258) 465kg Lim. to £1170 (£251) 460kg Ch to £1120 (£243) and 455kg Sal. to £1110 (£244),K Cullinan Fivemiletown 440kg Ch. to £1180 (£268) and 500kg Ch. to £1160 (£232), Kesh Producer 445kg Lim. to £1120 (£251).

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

K Cullinan Fivemiletown 395kg Lim. to £1090. P Donaghy Tynan 400kg Ch. to £1070. A Traynor Dungannon 395kg Lim. to £1070. E J McMenamin Kesh 400kg Daq. to £1040. Kesh Producer 380kg Lim. to £940. R Agnew Fivemiletown 385kg Ch. to £940. J G Connon Co. Antrim 400kg Ch. to £920 and 350kg Ch. to £750. Ballygawley Producer 395kg Ch. to £880, and 400kg Ch. to £860. C Muldoon Strabane 395kg AA. to £800. S Crawford Maguiresbridge 400kg AA. to £760.

WEANLINGS

A larger entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1490 for 550kg B/B. (£271).

Lighter weights sold to £1300 for a 420kg Ch. (£309) and selling to £369 per 100kg for a 330kg Ch. to £1220 with a 335kg Ch. to £1230 (£367) Weanling Heifers sold to £1100 for a 410kg Sim. (£268) with a 300kg Ch. selling to £1000 (£333) Smaller ones sold to £860 for a 265kg Ch. (£324) LEADING PRICES:

STEERS & BULLS

S F McCaughey Augher 550kg B/B. to £1490 (£271) M/S. J & S Parr Hilltown 515kg Lim. to £1460 (£283) Lighter weight Males D Rafferty Dungannon 420kg Ch. to £1300 (£309) 395kg Lim. to £1250 (£316) 415kg Ch. to £1150 (£277) and 350kg Lim. to £1030 (£294), R Watson Augher 335kg Ch. to £1230 (£367) 330kg Ch. to £1220 (£369) 380kg Ch. to £1170 (£308) 365KG Ch. to £1150 (£315) and 350kg AA. to £1000 (£285), P Brannigan Armagh 395kg Lim. to £1130 (£286) and 345kg Lim. to £980 (£284), Kesh Producer 370kg Lim. to £1080 (£292), J Quinn Coalisland 400kg Lim. to £1080 (£270), S Hetherington Dungannon 390kg Lim. to 31050 (£269) and 365kg Lim. to £1050 (£287), F Hughes Coalisland 450kg Ch. to 31050 (£233), K Cullinan Fivemiletown 300kg Ch. to £1040 (£346), L Burns Dungannon 410kg Lim. to £1030 (£251).

WEANLING HEIFERS

W D Hazelton Dungannon 410kg Sim. to £1100 (£268), F Boyle Ballygawley 400kg Ch. to £1090 (£272) 395kg Ch. to £940 (£238) 410kg Ch. to £1030 (£227) and 365kg Lim. to £880 (£241), K Cullinan Fivemiletown 300kg Ch. to £1000 (£333), A Green Tempo 345kg Lim. to £980 (£284), J McElroy Clogher 320kg Ch. to £970 (£303) 360kg Ch. to £950 (£264) 300kg Ch. to £880 (£293) 355kg Ch. to £880 (£248) 265kg Ch. to £860 (£324) 305kg Ch. to £860 (£282 ) and 355kg Ch. to £850. G Smith Omagh 405kg Lim. to £930 (£229), Cornamuck Farm Dromore 355kg Sim. to £910 (£256), C & D Connelly Newtownbutler 340kg Ch. to £910 and 380kg Ch. to £900. S P Love Lisbellaw 285kg Lim. to £880 (£308)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen intrest in this section with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2200 twice £2080, £2000, and £1960. Fermanagh Producer £2050 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1200 .

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good selection on offer with quality lots in short supply however B Quinn Dungannon sold Heifers with Heifer Calves to £1750 and £1600. B O Reilly Derrylin sold a 2015 Cow with Bull Calf to £1520. P J Rafferty Dungannon £1480 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1480. D McNamee Keady £1210 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf. Armagh Producer £1150 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf. A Toland Dundrod £1200 for 2018 Cow & Bull Calf, £1200 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf, and £1150 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1400 and £1250 for P Crawley Cookstown. E McCaughey Fintona £1260. T Farrell Fivemiletown £1200. Older Cows incalf sold from £700 to £820.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A large entry sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 6 weeks) selling to £480 and £320 for Limms to H McFarland Trillick. E & T Beacom Maguiresbridge £345 for AA. D McKenna Clogher £345 for AA. R W & A J Hogg Lisnaskea £335, £295 and £290 for AAs. J Maguire Trillick £280 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES

Wm. Wilson Dungannon £355 for Ch. and £265 for AA. Clogher Producer £350, £340 and £325 for Limms. Derrylin Producer £330 for Ch. Roslea Producer £330 for Lim. D McKenna Clogher £270 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS

P J Gilleese Kinawley £990, £650 for Limms. and £580 for Spk. K G Maze Lisburn £855 for Lim. J & P Trueman Ballygawley 840 for Ch. A Abbott Lisburn £700 for Lim. S Cox Kinawley £690, £610, and £600 for Chars. W & J Bryson Dundrod £680 x 2 for Chars. L Clarke Knockaraven £670 for Lim. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £590 for Lim. W J Gould Tempo £500 x 3 for AAs. H Morrison Brookeborough £490 x 2 for B/Bs.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

