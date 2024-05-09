Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned and respected Beltex stockman and judge, Stuart Wood, is headed to this year’s Balmoral Show to judge the Beltex sheep classes.

Hailing from Aberdeenshire in Scotland, Mr Wood has experience on the bigger stages having judged the Beltex classes at Great Yorkshire Show, Irish National Show and Carlisle Premier Sale.

He also has another Royal show in his diary for later in the summer, judging Blue Texels at the Welsh Show.

Mr Wood knows the making of a great Beltex show sheep and flock, with a long list of accolades amassed for his own Woodies Flock. He is the only Beltex breeder to have won the Sheep Interbreed at Highland Show when his ewe, Woodies City Girl, took the Championship in 2018, selling the same day for an impressive 20,000 gns.

One of Stuart Wood’s top priced tups, Woodies Explosive, who sold at 16,000gns.

He has also sold two tups to a top price of 16,000gns and a further two to 14,000gns. One of which, Woodies Explosive, sold sons for his new owner to 50,000gns and 45,000 gns.

A full-time fireman, Stuart is kept very busy with his pedigree Beltex flock which he started in 2007 as a hobby. Many years and much success later has grown his interest and flock and he now farms 500 acres with 1500 head of sheep and 40 cattle. Wood runs three other pedigree flocks of Blue Texels, Badger Faced Texels and Dutch Texels, as well as 200 recipients carrying embryos and his commercial flock. His eight-year-old son Murray is showing a similar interest and has his own prefix Murrays with four ewes.

Speaking ahead of Balmoral Show, Mr Wood said: “I was at the show as a visitor a few years ago and was very impressed. I am proud to be asked back to judge. In the ring I am ideally looking for something I would be happy to see at home in my own field, sheep which are true to type with correct mouth and legs and excellent conformation. I am looking forward to a great day of judging and a great night socialising too.”

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Chairman, Eddie O’Neill added: “Balmoral is a great showcase for the Beltex breed and always much anticipated. We are looking forward to welcoming Stuart Wood to the show and to quality competition, a busy few days promoting the Beltex breed and catching up with friends. We have a great selection of our members exhibiting and I wish them all the very best of luck.”

Stuart Wood was Beltex judge at Great Yorkshire Show in 2019.

Donning their white coats and exhibiting at Balmoral Show are Michael and Kile Diamond, Joshua Keys, John Ferguson, John Robinson and Hayley Mackey, Adam Porter, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon and Elizabeth McAllister.