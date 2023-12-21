Congratulations to the postgraduate students who recently completed their studies at the College of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and graduated with Master's Degrees from Queen's University Belfast.

Congratulations to Alex Irvine (Castlewellan) who graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise at the Queen’s University Belfast Winter Graduation. Alex a Sustainable Agriculture graduate from CAFRE continued her studies to attain a postgraduate degree through studying at CAFRE, Loughry Campus. For course information visit: www.cafre.ac.uk

The students who studied at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, completed the one-year full-time Master's Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise programme.

Senior Lecturer at CAFRE, Teresa McCarney, congratulated the graduates, stating: “Your success has demonstrated to yourselves, your family, and friends that you can achieve great things. We hope that through attaining a Master’s Degree you accelerate your careers within the agri-food and rural business sectors.”

The Master's Degree offered at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, adds a competitive edge to a graduate’s Curriculum Vitae (CV). Course Lecturer at CAFRE, Dr Kevin Henry remarked: “The Master’s course at Loughry encourages students to develop their knowledge of the agri-food sector, but more importantly themselves. Through case studies and engaging learning activities students develop skills in project management, teamwork, critical and lateral thinking, independent working, self-motivation and determination.”

Dr Kevin Henry (Lecturer, CAFRE) and Teresa McCarney (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE) celebrate the success of the Postgraduate Master’s Class of 2023 at the Queen’s University Belfast Winter Graduation. Congratulations to Joseph McConvey (Ardglass), Matthew Hamilton (Donaghcloney), Alex Irvine (Castlewellan), Briege Linton (Glenariffe), Holly Long (Castlefinn) and Dearbhle McLaughlin (Dunloy). For course information: www.cafre.ac.uk

During the course, students complete six taught modules and network with industry experts, stimulating potential areas for advanced research for their Master's Project. On successful completion of the modules, students select a research topic and conduct detailed analysis and present their findings in the form of a Master’s report.

“Having completed my Bachelor's Degree in Sustainable Agriculture and with a firm interest in Agriculture I selected a project investigating the attitudes of farmers towards the marketing and communication of health and safety messages. I found the year at CAFRE, Loughry Campus passed by really quickly. During which I gained confidence and knowledge enabling me to quickly secure employment in the industry,” remarked Alex Irvine (Castlewellan).