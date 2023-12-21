Students graduate with a Master's Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise
The students who studied at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, completed the one-year full-time Master's Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise programme.
Senior Lecturer at CAFRE, Teresa McCarney, congratulated the graduates, stating: “Your success has demonstrated to yourselves, your family, and friends that you can achieve great things. We hope that through attaining a Master’s Degree you accelerate your careers within the agri-food and rural business sectors.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Master's Degree offered at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, adds a competitive edge to a graduate’s Curriculum Vitae (CV). Course Lecturer at CAFRE, Dr Kevin Henry remarked: “The Master’s course at Loughry encourages students to develop their knowledge of the agri-food sector, but more importantly themselves. Through case studies and engaging learning activities students develop skills in project management, teamwork, critical and lateral thinking, independent working, self-motivation and determination.”
During the course, students complete six taught modules and network with industry experts, stimulating potential areas for advanced research for their Master's Project. On successful completion of the modules, students select a research topic and conduct detailed analysis and present their findings in the form of a Master’s report.
“Having completed my Bachelor's Degree in Sustainable Agriculture and with a firm interest in Agriculture I selected a project investigating the attitudes of farmers towards the marketing and communication of health and safety messages. I found the year at CAFRE, Loughry Campus passed by really quickly. During which I gained confidence and knowledge enabling me to quickly secure employment in the industry,” remarked Alex Irvine (Castlewellan).
If you are completing an undergraduate degree in June 2024, apply now to study for a Master’s Degree in Business at CAFRE. It will offer you the chance to increase your knowledge, develop new skills and confidence and help you gain a competitive edge. Discover full-time and part-time course details on: www.cafre.ac.uk