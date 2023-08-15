If you are considering working in a sector that promotes innovation, boosts productivity and adds value to the Northern Ireland economy discover courses at Loughry Campus.

Courses after GCSEs

CAFRE at Loughry Campus provides students leaving school with GCSE qualifications in English, Maths and Science, the chance to study for a Level 3 qualification in Food. The courses offer practical based study to attain a qualification equivalent to three A-Levels. Students choose to enrol on either the Food Technology and Science or Food Technology and Nutrition course.

Study for a qualification in Food at Loughry Campus, with courses available to after GCSEs or A-Levels, develop your skills and qualifications with CAFRE. Pic: CAFRE

Courses after A-Levels

Students completing school with A-Levels or equivalent qualifications can study at CAFRE to attain an Ulster University validated Foundation or Honours Degree. Whether you are interested in Food Technology, Food Innovation and Nutrition or Food Business Management our courses will set your career off in the right direction.

Postgraduate courses

If you have completed an Honours Degree qualification, Loughry Campus, in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast offer a postgraduate level course. Study for a Master’s Degree in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise to take your qualification to the next level. The Master’s course if offered on a full-time and part-time basis to allow those already working in the industry an opportunity to continue their professional development.

Food facilities at Loughry Campus

CAFRE has state of the art food facilities on its Cookstown campus. Course learning is industry focused and enhanced using the extensive food facilities. The Food Innovation Centre allows students to develop their creativity skills. From recipe trials in the test kitchens through to assessing the taste, appearance and consumer acceptability of new formulations. From here food concepts are scaled up and produced in the Food Technology Centre. Using the modern practical facilities students experience food production in a factory environment. They can manufacture products on a small scale in the dairy, bakery, meat, fruit and vegetable processing areas. Food production is supported by microbiology and chemistry laboratory testing facilities.

Manufactured food and drinks are tested to ensure their safety and chemical analysis is carried out to determine nutrient content. A key challenge in the industry is to reduce or eliminate single use plastic and the facilities within the Food Packaging Centre allow students to design, develop and create sustainable packaging suited to their product. CAFRE offers students the unique opportunity to design, develop and package their initial food product concept, experiencing each of the stages within the food production chain.

If you want a career that will facilitate travel, is challenging but rewarding, and most importantly one which offers good employment opportunities, then you should consider studying at Loughry Campus – apply now! CAFRE is accepting applications for September 2023 entry on to the Level 3 Food Programme via the college website www.cafre.ac.uk If you wish to study full-time on one of the Foundation or Honours Degree courses please visit UCAS Clearing to check course availability www.ucas.com.