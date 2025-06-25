Successful farm walk for Ulster Grassland Society in Fermanagh

The evening visit saw almost 100 UGS members and friends, including some members of the Fermanagh Grassland Club, in attendance and they were welcomed by Michael Graham, President of the UGS, who introduced the farm manager Connor Donaldson who outlined farming policy before leading a tour of the farm.

Over the past five years farm policy has changed and now centres on a 100 cow Spring calving herd of mainly Stabiliser and Simmental genetics with an increased focus on medium sized cows, easy calving with better maternal traits and fertility whilst calving in a 12 week block. Breeding selection is typically good temperament, sound feet and proven ability to consistently rear a heavy calf. Around 20 replacement heifers are reared annually with heifers not retained finished as beef and bulls finished on a bull beef system at 15 months with an average carcase weight of 400kgs.

The beef enterprise is grass based with animals rotationally grazed and cows turned out as early as conditions allow. No meal is fed to cows at any point during the year with a focus on good quality silage for winter feeding albeit it on a restricted basis during the dry period. All cattle are grazed in batches for better control and grassland recovery with cows housed by the end of September and young stock up to a month later. There is a vaccination programme in place covering Blackleg, BVD, bovine respiratory and scours.

Silage is generally cut late May/early June with a second cut taken later in the season as conditions allow. Slurry is applied to silage ground along with 250kg/Ha 27:4:4 for both cuts.

Recently a dairy calf-to-beef system has been introduced with calves brought onto the farm at three weeks with the aim to finish at 24 months and the overall objective of maximising grass utilisation and increasing farm income.

Connor explained that the overall farm objectives are to: Maintain cow numbers; Refine the system; Focus on easy calving cows; Optimise bull beef; Increase live weight output; Expand the dairy calf-to-beef enterprise; Continue to drive high animal welfare and Strive for a good work/life balance.

The stops during the farm tour focused on the suckler herd, replacement heifers, bull beef and the dairy calf-to-beef enterprise with lively questioning throughout from the assembled group.

At the conclusion of the visit UGS Past President David Linton proposed a vote of thanks to our host before visitors enjoyed an excellent BBQ which allowed the discussion on a great farm visit to continue.

