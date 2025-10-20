Successful removal of first Asian Hornet nest in Northern Ireland

Published 20th Oct 2025, 08:50 BST
The Asian Hornet nest that was successfully removed in Dundonald.
The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has successfully completed the safe and controlled removal of an Asian Hornet nest in Dundonald on 18 October, close to the location of the first reported sighting on 10 October.

This is the first occurrence of such a nest in Northern Ireland. The Asian Hornet poses a significant threat to honeybees, native insects, pollinators and local ecosystems, as well as crop production which relies on pollinators.

The operation was led by NIEA officers (Invasive Non-Native Species Team), using the services of a suitably trained pest control company, with advice provided by the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and on the ground support from an official from the National Biodiversity Data Centre in Waterford through the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative.

Surveillance will continue in the area to monitor any Asian Hornet activity

NIEA urges continued vigilance amongst the public and beekeeping community, and reporting of any suspected sightings via the Asian Hornet Watch app or CEDaR.

