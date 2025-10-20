Successful removal of first Asian Hornet nest in Northern Ireland
This is the first occurrence of such a nest in Northern Ireland. The Asian Hornet poses a significant threat to honeybees, native insects, pollinators and local ecosystems, as well as crop production which relies on pollinators.
The operation was led by NIEA officers (Invasive Non-Native Species Team), using the services of a suitably trained pest control company, with advice provided by the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and on the ground support from an official from the National Biodiversity Data Centre in Waterford through the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative.
Surveillance will continue in the area to monitor any Asian Hornet activity
NIEA urges continued vigilance amongst the public and beekeeping community, and reporting of any suspected sightings via the Asian Hornet Watch app or CEDaR.