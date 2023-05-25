Successful show for Norbrook

​As well as sponsoring the Irish Moiled breed classes in the beef cattle and the Group of Three Championship in the sheep, they welcomed farmers and customers to their stand.

“We had a very successful show,” explained said Brendan McVeigh, Regional Head of Sales and Marketing.

“We were blown away by the numbers of visitors and got the chance to meet new people and catch up with old friends.”

Denis Foreman

One of the visitors was Denis Foreman of Knockbracken Holsteins, who was the lucky winner of the Norbrook competition to win a hamper of farming goodies.