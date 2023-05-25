News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Successful show for Norbrook

​Newry-based animal health company, Norbrook, were back at Balmoral Show after several years.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:14 BST

​As well as sponsoring the Irish Moiled breed classes in the beef cattle and the Group of Three Championship in the sheep, they welcomed farmers and customers to their stand.

“We had a very successful show,” explained said Brendan McVeigh, Regional Head of Sales and Marketing.

“We were blown away by the numbers of visitors and got the chance to meet new people and catch up with old friends.”

Denis ForemanDenis Foreman
Denis Foreman
Most Popular

One of the visitors was Denis Foreman of Knockbracken Holsteins, who was the lucky winner of the Norbrook competition to win a hamper of farming goodies.

Established in 1969, in Newry, by the late Lord Ballyedmond, Norbrook is one of the largest, family owned, veterinary pharmaceutical companies in the world. Their portfolio of trusted animal health products is distributed in more than 100 countries.

Related topics:Newry