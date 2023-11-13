Suffolk Females were in strong demand at the annual show and sale organised by the NorthernIreland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society at Ballymena Livestock Mart.

1st Prize Gimmer from Nicky Lowry and topping the sale at 2200gns selling to C McHenry, Co. Antrim

113 ewes and ewe lambs were catalogued for the evening and met with a clearance rate of 88% with many new breeders in attendance keen to start a Suffolk flock is a testament to the strong interest in Suffolk sheep.

The Judge for the evening was Eamon Duffy of the Kells flock who awarded Nicky Lowry of the Fourscore flock 1 st prize in the gimmer class, with his Howgillfoot Batman sired ewe in lamb to Limestone Commando going on to sell for 1300gns to Philip Gurney of the Oakbridge flock,

Coleraine.

1st Prize Ewe & Reserve Champion from M&E Butler sold for 1200gns

The Castlewood flock of Martin & Eoin Butler also stood well in the gimmer class taking 2nd place with their Blackbrae Barbarian X sired ewe in lamb to Castlewood Freddy being knocked down to fellow breeder John McKay, Ballymoney for 1800gns with Norman Robinson of the Benrafton flock taking 3 rd and Martin & Eoin Butler taking the 4th placed rosettes.

Martin & Eoin Butler took the winning rosette in the aged ewe class whilst going on to take the Reserve Champion title with their Crewelands Captain Morgan sired ewe in lamb to Forkins McCoy sold for 1,200gns. Patrick McVerry stood 2nd and 4th with Nicky Lowry taking 3rd and topping the sale at

2200gns selling to C McHenry, Co. Antrim.

It was in the ewe lamb class that Judge Eamon Duffy saw his Champion in a Limestone Red Rum sired ewe lamb from Sean & Jane McCloskey selling to Mullinvale, Co. Donegal. The Glenroe flock also stood 2nd in the class selling to M Riley, Co. Cavan for 1400gns with Jack & Alfie Moses taking 3rd

1st Prize Ewe Lamb & Overall Champion from S&J McCloskey sold for 2000gns to Mullinvale, Co. Donegal

and Keith Johnston 4th.

Many thanks to the staff at Ballymena Livestock Mart and Michael Smyth who scanned all the sheep in lamb on the evening of the sale.

Many thanks to the continued support of Uniblock who were the sponsors of the show & sale.

Leading prices at the sale included:

Gimmer Class

M&E Butler 1800gns, 1100gns, 800gns x2, 750gns x2

N Lowry 1300gns, 800gns

N Robinson 850gnsx2, 750gns, 700gns

A Barkley 750gns

Aged Ewe Class

N Lowry 2200gns, 700gns

M&E Butler 1200gns, 700gns

P McVerry 1000, 850gns,

Ewe Lamb Class

S McCloskey 2000gns, 1400gns, 650gns

A Moses 950gns, 650gns

D Andersen 800gns,

B Lamb 700gns, 600gns

Results:

Gimmers: 1st N Lowry, 2nd M&E Butler, 3rd N Robinson, 4th M&E Butler, 5th P Kennedy 6th N Robinson

Aged ewes: 1st M&E Butler, 2nd P McVerry, 3 rd N Lowry, 4th P McVerry, 5th M&E Butler, 6th N Robinson

Ewe Lambs: 1st & 2nd S&J McCloskey, 3rd J&A Moses, 4th & 5th K Johnston, 6th B Lamb

Champion: S&J McCloskey