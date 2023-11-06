Suffolk in lamb ewes and ewe lambs for Ballymena Mart
Particularly in focus is the Export Sale of In Lamb Ewes & Ewe Lambs sale to be held at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday evening, 6th November.
The sale is an Export sale with all females eligible for immediate export on the evening of the sale.
Members will be offering ewes from the top flocks in Northern Ireland scanned in lamb and inspected in accordance with Society breed standard so prospective purchasers can buy with confidence.
With 113 females on offer including ewe lambs from Champion flocks to choose from this year’s sale promises to have stock to suit everyone’s eye and pocket.
Online bidding will be available and potential buyers can register before the sale with Marteye. Download the Marteye app or visit ballymena.marteye.ie on your device to register to bid and view the sale.
Judge for Monday evening’s sale, kindly sponsored by Uniblock is Eamon Duffy of the Kells Flock, Co. Meath.
Judging will commence at 5.00pm followed by the sale at 6.30pm.
Catalogue available at www.suffolksheep.org or by contacting Orla on 07841117252.
NOTICE OF AGM:
The NI Suffolk Branch AGM will be held on Tuesday, 5th December in the Dungannon RFC at 8pm.
All members are invited to attend.