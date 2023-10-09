Sugden appeals for information after young girl’s calves stolen
East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has urged anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to the theft of 11 calves belonging to a 13-year-old girl in Claudy, to contact police.
The theft is believed by police to have taken place on the Cregg Road some time between September 24 and 30, although the owner’s family believe it may have been a tighter window of between September 28 and 29.
“This is not just a significant financial loss,” Ms Sugden said. “This theft has left a young girl, who is a very keen and ambitious young farmer, extremely distraught.
“If anyone saw anything suspicious in this area between these dates, or has been offered calves for sale under suspicious circumstances, then they should contact the police on 101 quoting reference 1014 30/9/23.”