Sunflower fields well worth a visit – Lockhart

Carla Lockhart and Diane Dodds during their visit to the fields.

Speaking after the visit to Gilford, Carla said: “This is a fantastic project.

"The sunflowers field is absolutely beautiful and I know it is a real local attraction with its colour and vibrancy lighting up the landscape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The purpose of this project is to raise funds for the Day Care Centre which does such amazing work in helping people with additional needs. It is certainly something worth supporting.

“I want to commend Amanda and all those involved in this scheme.

"Not only is it raising funds but it is also teaching horticulture skills to those attending the Day Centre,” Carla Lockhart continued.