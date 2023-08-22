Sunflower fields well worth a visit – Lockhart
DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart has visited Day Opportunities Field of Sunflowers located at Bannvale House, Gilford, to show support for this important fundraising initiative.
Speaking after the visit to Gilford, Carla said: “This is a fantastic project.
"The sunflowers field is absolutely beautiful and I know it is a real local attraction with its colour and vibrancy lighting up the landscape.
“The purpose of this project is to raise funds for the Day Care Centre which does such amazing work in helping people with additional needs. It is certainly something worth supporting.
“I want to commend Amanda and all those involved in this scheme.
"Not only is it raising funds but it is also teaching horticulture skills to those attending the Day Centre,” Carla Lockhart continued.
“I would encourage the local community to pay a visit to the sunflower fields, it is certainly an uplifting experience.”