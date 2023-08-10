All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped Calves

Bull Calves

Kilrea Mart

Desertmartin farmer, BB £570, AA £560, £375; Maghera farmer, Lim £490, Her £445, MRI £340; Ballymoney farmer, BB £425, AA £400, £380, BB £255;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballymoney farmer, AA £380; Draperstown farmer, Sim £380; Dervock farmer, Lim £370, Her £340, AA £260; Ballycastle farmer, BB £360, AA £240, Hol £205; Portglenone farmer, AA £355; Magherafelt farmer, Lim £350; Aghadowey farmer, Lim £340, £250; Ballymena farmer, AA £340; Ballymoney farmer, AA £340; Ahoghill farmer, BB £330, AA £295, BB £290, AA £225; Greysteel farmer, AA £330, £250, Fri £225, AA £200; Cookstown farmer, Lim £325; Ballymoney farmer, AA £310, £305, £290; Greysteel farmer, Lim £295; Cookstown farmer, Lim £265, £255; Stranocum farmer, BB £265; Cookstown farmer, AA £255; Magherafelt farmer, Her £250; Ballymena farmer, Sim £240; Bushmills farmer, AA £240; Upperlands farmer, Fri £240; Ballymena farmer, AU £235, £210; Bushmills farmer, AA £235; Garvagh farmer, Lim £235; Claudy farmer, SHB £200.

Heifer Calves:

Moneymore farmer, FKV £470; Rasharkin farmer, BB £360, £300; Stranocum farmer, Her £350; Ballymoney farmer, AA £315, £280; Aghadowey farmer, Lim £300, £245; Draperstown farmer, Sim £295; Ballymoney farmer, AA £280; Cookstown farmer, Lim £270, £260; Cookstown farmer, Lim £260; Magherafelt farmer, Lim £255, £250; Magherafelt farmer, Her £255; Dervock farmer, AA £245, Her £230; Antrim farmer, AA £240; Garvagh farmer, AA £240; Portglenone farmer, Sim £235; Greysteel farmer, AA £230, Fri £230, AA £220, £200; Ballymena farmer, AA £220; Portglenone farmer, AA £220; Ballymena farmer, AU £210;Ballymoney farmer, AA £205; Bushmills farmer, AA £200.,

Friesian Calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £225. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/Suck Calves (1100)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps. Weanlings to top of £1045 and 333 ppk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 mths.

Kilrea Mart Fat Lamb & Ewe Report

A super entry of 1000 on Monday, 7th August met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand. Lambs to £5.07 per Kg & to top of £115.00. Fat Ewes to £248.00.

Lambs

Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £109 (507); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £105 (488); Cookstown farmer, 21k £100 (476); Eglinton farmer, 20k £95 (475); Cookstown farmer, 20k £94 (470); Limavady farmer, 23k £108 (470); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £103 (468), 21.5k £100 (465); Coleraine farmer, 22k £103 (468); Feeny farmer, 23.5k £110 (468); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £100 (465), 21k £96.50 (460); Macosquin farmer, 21.5k £100 (465); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £104.50 (464); Kilrea farmer, 22k £102 (464); Tobermore farmer, 22k £102 (464); Claudy farmer, 21k £97 (462); Finvoy farmer, 21k £97 (462); Ballymena farmer, 23k £106 (461); Dungiven farmer, 23k £106 (461); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £108 (460); Swatragh farmer, 21k £96.50 (460).

Fat Ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good Entry of Ewes to £248. More ewes needed.

Kilrea Mart Dairy Report

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good entry of dairy on Tuesday, 8th August to a top price of £1900 for a Calved Heifer. Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Ballyclare farmer, Calved Heifers to £1900 & £1600, Calved Cow to £1900.

More stock required weekly.

Kilrea Mart Fat Cow, Suckler & Store Cattle Report

A good entry of 170 on Wednesday, 9th August at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand. Steers to £1740, Heifers to £1660, Fat Cows & Bulls to £1840.

Fat Cows: (50) on offer. Flying trade.

Macosquin farmer, 630k Lim £1530 (243); Macosquin farmer, 540k Lim £1280 (237); Dungiven farmer, 780k DAQ £1840 (236); Garvagh farmer, 320k Lim £710 (222); Dunloy farmer, 440k Fri £930 (211); Portglenone farmer, 770k AA £1600 (208); Ballymena farmer, 420k Lim £850 (202).

Suckler: Coleraine farmer, AA Bull to £1800;

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

L’Derry farmer, 370k Lim £1210 (327), 350k £1040 (297), 330k £800 (242); Ballymena farmer, 370k Lim £990 (268), 380k £1000 (263), 350k £900 (257); Randalstown farmer, 420k CH £1120 (267), 370k £960 (260), 390k £990 (254), 390k Sim £940 (241), 380k Lim £910 (240), 380k CH £870 (229), 440k £990 (225), 360k Lim £780 (217); Bellaghy farmer, 520k AA £1240 (239), 500k £1130 (226); Bellarena farmer, 520k AA £1230 (237), 480k £1070 (223); Portglenone farmer, 530k Her £1230 (232), 520k £1150 (221), 480k £1050 (219), 500k £1080 (216), 470k £990 (211), 400k £830 (208), 420k £870 (207); Kilrea farmer, 640k CH £1660 (259), 580k £1290 (222); Coleraine farmer, 490k Lim £1230 (251), 560k Her £1370 (245), 550k AA £1290 (235), 510k £1160 (228); Maghera farmer, 450k AA £980 (218); Coleraine farmer, 350k BB £760 (217), 360k DAQ £780 (217).

Steers

Kilrea farmer, 420k CH £1170 (279), 460k £1085 (236); Kilrea farmer, 650k Lim £1680 (259), 680k £1740 (256), 650k CH £1630 (251), 590k Lim £1470 (249), 640k CH £1540 (241), 620k £1490 (240), 630k Sal £1430 (227); Garvagh farmer, 570k Sim £1470 (258), 560k Lim £1440 (257), 570k £1360 (239), 570k CH £1340 (235); Bellaghy farmer, 490k ST £1240 (253), 570k £1240 (218), 590k £1280 (217); Limavady farmer, 550k AA £1310 (238), 560k £1330 (238), 550k £1280 (233), 550k £1230 (224); Bellaghy farmer, 430k Sim £995 (231), 430k £990 (230), 440k £940 (214); Limavady farmer, 600k BB £1330 (222), 620k Sim £1350 (218), 590k AA £1240 (210); Ballymoney farmer, 470k AA £1040 (221).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.