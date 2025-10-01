Super September sales at Ballymena Livestock Market machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,250 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 65%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £11,200 for a CAT 305C Digger, outside items selling to £16,000 for an MCM 27ft double deck cattle trailer and inside items selling to £700 for a 3 phase PTO generator 38KVA.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 31st October with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 20th October with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday, 29th October.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery:

£16,000 for an MCM 27ft double deck cattle trailer, £11,200 for a CAT 305C Digger, £5,200 for a Chieftan dump trailer, £5,100 for a Kverneland 3 furrow reversible plough, £4,800 for a 2016 Ifor WIlliams 12ft triaxle livestock trailer, £4,700 for a Ford Ranger 2014, £4,700 for a John Deere 575 baler with 38000 bales, £4,500 for a Toyota Hilux Invincible 2013, £4,100 for a Teagle Tomahawk bale chopper, £4,000 for a Bamford hedge cutter, £3,600 for a Pottinger Europrofi 2 Silage Wagon, £3,600 for 6 pallets of silo mats, £3,600 for a 2000gln slurry tanker with overhedge boom, £3,200 for a Volkswagen Caddy 2011, £3,000 for a 10x6’6 tipping trailer, £3,000 for a Vicon RO-C fertiliser sower, £2,800 for a Mitsubishi L200 2014, £2,800 for an Ifor Williams 10ft sheep trailer 2010, £2,800 for a McC bale unroller, £2,700 for an Ifor Williams 14ft triaxle livestock trailer, £2,700 for a Hi-Spec muckspreader, £2,500 for a Range Rover Evoque 2012.

Inside Machinery:

£700 for a 3 phase PTO generator 38Kva, £580 for a Cardiff metal lathe single phase, £400 for a Bomag trench compactor, £340 for a Hydraulic log splitter, £330 for 6x gale breakers 4.8m x 2m, £320 for a Roof ladder, £320 for a 5CB beaver breaker, £280 for a cabinet for machinery repairing chains, 270 for a Red Stove, £270 for a Stihl MS 216C 12 inch blade, £250 for Livestock slipper, £250 for 2x 1000x16 Ford tyres and rims, £250 for a Rotavator, £230 for a Lister diesel engine cement mixer, £220 for Wire Tighteners, £220 for a Job lot of machinery parts, PTO shaft ends etc, £210 for a Honda 6.5 Hp diesel pressure washer, £190 for Audi RS6 Alloys, £190 for Cordless Heiniger clippers, £170 for a Hot Water pressure washer, £160 for a 3 layer extension ladder, £160 for Ford 7840 Side Panels, £160 for a Bench pressure and weights, £160 for 2 bays of desks and shelving, £150 for a Sealey Hacksaw, £150 for a Clarke Harry hot power washer, £150 for BLO cattle blower, £150 for 2 plastic doors.

A cattle trailer which sold at the Ballymena machinery sale