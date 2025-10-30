Super trade at Simmental Sale in Swatragh

Judge on the evening was Erin Nelson from the Drumacritten Herd, Rosslea. Her judging skills are tried and tested from winning the UK National Junior stock judging finals in 2024.

Erin’s pick from the show was Lot 22 Drumagarner Riomach who she crowned as Overall and Female Champion. From Eamon McCloskey’s well renowned herd, based outside Kilrea, she is an August-born calf out of homebred, Drumagarner Sarah.

Lot 15 Lisglass Rambo came in as Reserve Overall and Male Champion, presented by Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Ballyclare. Rambo is a heifer’s calf out of homebred, Lisglass Nightingale, a prominent maternal line within the herd.

It was the 2014 and 2015 RUAS Balmoral Show Champion, Dermotstown Delboy, who sired both the Overall and Reserve Overall Champions, proving progeny are stylish, powerful and correct in the show ring. Delboy, purchased by the Weatherup family, has sired 550 registered calves with sales peaking at 11,000gns and €15,500.

It was Lot 21, Mullyknock Ruby, bred by Robert Forde, Tempo, who took the Reserve Female title. A Saltire Impressive daughter out of Raceview Jessie Fiona also catching the judge’s eye.

Lot 6 Haystar Romeo, Gavin and Kyle Hayes, Upper Ballinderry, claimed Reserve Male Champion, after coming out on top in Class One. Romeo, out of Auchorachan Hercules and Raceview Lady W Nicolette also was crowned Reserve Male Champion at the RUAS Balmoral Show 2025.

Trade was strong in Swatragh, with females averaging at 5,071.5gns and males at 4,832.63gns.

Gareth Wilson, with Lot 13 Hillhead Farm Redemption claimed the top price of £5,500. After placing fourth in a competitive second class, this Denizes Hamish son caught the eye of Robert Shaw in the sale ring.

Other notable prices included Reserve Overall and Male Champion, Lisglass Rambo, who sold for £5,100 to John McCloskey, Lot 7 Hiltonstown Rocky, from Richard and Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone, selling for £4,600 to Aaron Smyth, Lot 19 Drumsamney Rory, from Jonathan Henderson selling for £4,000 to Fergal Watson, Lot 9 Longbeach Ross P, from Sean Burns who sold for £3,900 to Andrew Johnston and Lot 14 Drumagarner Rory, from Eamon McCloskey selling for £3,200 to Gary McVitty.

The highest price female was Overall and Female Champion, Drumagarner Riomach, who sold for £5,200 to Leslie and Christopher Weatherup. Commenting on his purchase, Leslie “knew he wanted her” as soon as she entered the showring.

“She was well grown, had serious length and was square with a good backend, yet maintained all the feminine characteristics I look for. She walked out well and had a leg in every corner… With her bloodlines sealing the deal”.

Robert Forde’s Mullyknock Ruby, Reserve Female Champion secured the second highest female price, selling for £4,600 to Nelson Alexander. Also, notably, Lot 20 Wellbray Vera from David McElmurry sold for £4,000 to Gary McVitty.

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Swatragh Livestock Market for their facilitation of the show and sale, to all exhibitors, buyers and attendees.

2 . _E3A8295-2.jpg Overall and Female Champion Drumagarner Riomach Photo: Jessica Hall Photography Photo Sales