The monthly event is based on a simple idea of bringing rural women together to enjoy a meal and have a chat, offering a valuable opportunity for friendship and socialising.

With over 20 regular members, the Club has proved to be a resounding success.

Explaining more, Yvonne Carson, the Northern Trust’s Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, said: “As the largest geographical Health Trust in Northern Ireland with 42.5% of our population living in rural areas, the Supper Club is one of a number of initiatives we have developed specifically with our rural dwellers in mind.

Guests enjoy an evening out at the Northern Trust’s Supper Club for rural women.

“Often we find that social opportunities can be limited in rural areas and while many women are involved in other groups, these often include organisational responsibilities.

“On top of this, many women from our rural communities have demanding, stressful jobs, inside and outside the home, including on the farm. Others have caring responsibilities, so the great thing about the Supper Club is that the women can just come along and enjoy some time out from their busy schedules.

“Our members really look forward to coming together with other like-minded women, to take some time out for themselves and to enjoy a meal they didn’t have to cook. It has been lovely to see the camaraderie, fun and friendship within the group.