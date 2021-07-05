Support local as Buckley launches High Street Heroes campaign by Retail NI

People are urged to shop locally and support independent retailers by Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley

Mr Buckley, who is Chairman of Infrastructure Jonathan Buckley, helped launch the ‘High Street Heroes’ campaign from Retail NI.

“I was delighted to help launch this campaign, in which the public can vote for their choice as the best independent retailer in various categories.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley, who is Chairman of Infrastructure Jonathan Buckley, helped launch the ‘High Street Heroes’ campaign from Retail NI.

He praised the constituency’s many well-established independent retailers; from coffee shops to butchers, fashion retailers to homeware stores and urged the public to show their support by shopping locally in the months ahead.

“Independent retailers have been among those who have suffered most from the impact of Covid restrictions and I am pleased to see they are now trading at full capacity once again.”

-

-

‘Burning posters is not unionist culture’ says Doug Beattie after bonfire Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.