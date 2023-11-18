Support needed for flood hit farmers – Lockhart
Speaking after the meeting, which was also attended by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Jim Shannon MP and Diane Forsythe MLA, Carla Lockhart said:
“It is vital that the Government offer additional financial support to help those impacted by the extreme flooding we witnessed in various parts of Northern Ireland last week.
“This must include our farmers, who have seen crops ruined by the unprecedented volume of rainfall. The impact on these farms in many cases runs to tens if not hundreds of thousands of pounds. It is too much for these farm businesses to consume, and survive. Their plight is no different to the high street businesses that have experienced such devastation, and for whom the future is bleak without support.
"This was a positive meeting, but it must be backed up with definitive action from the Government and a significant support package must be provided. I would encourage any farm impacted by flooding to get in touch to help us evidence the need that exists amongst our agriculture sector.”