DUP MP and Party EFRA Spokesperson Carla Lockhart has lead a DUP delegation to meet with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris MP to press home the need for emergency support to be provided to those impacted by the devastating flooding witnessed in Northern Ireland last week, and that any support should be available to farmers.

Jim Shannon MP, Diane Forsythe MLA, Secretary of State for NI, Carla Lockhart MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP. Pic: DUP

Speaking after the meeting, which was also attended by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Jim Shannon MP and Diane Forsythe MLA, Carla Lockhart said:

“It is vital that the Government offer additional financial support to help those impacted by the extreme flooding we witnessed in various parts of Northern Ireland last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This must include our farmers, who have seen crops ruined by the unprecedented volume of rainfall. The impact on these farms in many cases runs to tens if not hundreds of thousands of pounds. It is too much for these farm businesses to consume, and survive. Their plight is no different to the high street businesses that have experienced such devastation, and for whom the future is bleak without support.

"This was a positive meeting, but it must be backed up with definitive action from the Government and a significant support package must be provided. I would encourage any farm impacted by flooding to get in touch to help us evidence the need that exists amongst our agriculture sector.”