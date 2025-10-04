Support respiratory health at housing

As the weather begins to turn, consideration should be given to preparing housing for cattle coming inside.

A smooth transition from grazing to housing will set stock up for a healthy and productive winter. Respiratory disease is a common issue for youngstock as lungs are not fully developed until the animals reach at least a year old.

Poor respiratory health leads to lung damage which impacts on growth and efficiency. Therefore, maintaining a healthy environment and supporting respiratory health are key to improve health and performance.

Optimising ventilation is the cornerstone to managing respiratory health at housing.

Nigel Hamill (Co. Antrim) with this year's youngstock.

Good ventilation will reduce disease risk and provide a healthier atmosphere by removing moisture, dust and ammonia from the air the animals are breathing. Also check stocking rates and avoid overcrowding to ensure feed space, water access and lying room is not compromised as all of these factors contribute to animal health.

Don’t forget to consult your vet to review vaccination schedules to ensure your calves have the best protection against respiratory diseases. It is always better to be pro-active - so seek veterinary advice if you observe any changes in animal respiratory health.

Housing is a stressful time for animals due to the change in diet and environment, and these stressors can reduce immune response. Another risk factor for respiratory disease is mixing bought-in animals. In these high-risk situations additional pro-active support is needed.

Dennis and Nigel Hamill from Co. Antrim used Farm-O-San Pulmosure for the first time last winter and have been impressed by the results.

Well known for breeding pedigree Texels, they also buy in 150 calves each year to store over the winter. Last year with the compounding effects of mixing youngstock, housing and unsettled weather Nigel noticed persistent coughing throughout the houses which worried him. Nigel was sceptical about the use of a feed additive to improve respiratory health at first, but decided to give Pulmosure a try after it was recommended by his local merchant.

“It was life-changing, “Nigel said, “Within about 10 days coughing had decreased dramatically, and calves looked noticeably brighter and healthier.”

Pulmosure contains essential oils to support breathing and promote heathier airways

- Increases ciliary beat frequency – natural clearing mechanism of the respiratory tract that promotes mucus secretion

- Natural antibacterial effect

- Increases antibody production

- Contains selenium and natural vitamin E to support a healthy immune system

Pulmosure can be top-dressed or added to concentrates. It is recommended to use continuously during periods of high risk, such as housing or mixing of cattle.