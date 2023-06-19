Supreme Champion award for Co Antrim farming family

The Milk Quality Awards are public recognition of the achievements of Lakeland Dairies' milk suppliers who are committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production.

Winning a milk quality award is a truly excellent achievement. The winners emerged from among 3,200 farm families across 16 counties who produce milk for the 2bn litres Lakeland Dairies milk pool.The awards were presented by Lakeland Dairies Chairman Niall Matthews; Vice-Chairman Keith Agnew and Group Chief Executive Colin Kelly at a special event on Monday 19th June.

The Supreme Champion of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards is Stephen Cargill Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Co. Antrim, who claimed the accolade for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on his farm throughout the past year. Mr. Cargill also took home the >1m litre producer category award in Northern Ireland.

In addition to the Supreme Champion, Lakeland Dairies also announced winners in the other categories of the Milk Quality Awards.

Northern Ireland>1m Litre Category Winners

- Stephen Cargill Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Co. Antrim won the >1m litre milk producer category in Northern Ireland, and was also declared Lakeland Dairies' Supreme Milk Quality Champion.

- Smyth McCann, Bangor, Co Down was the highly commended runner-up in the >1m litre producer category of the awards in Northern Ireland.<1m Litre Category Winners

- Derick and Hall Donnell, Ballymagorry, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, won the <1m litre producer category in Northern Ireland.

- Michael Quinn 48 Newry Road, Mullaghbane, Newry, Co Down was the highly commended runner-up in the <1m litre producer category in Northern Ireland.

Best New Entrants

Lakeland Dairies has welcomed over 400 new milk producers to the co-operative in recent years.

- Gary Agnew, Kingstown, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh won the Northern Ireland Best New Entrant Category, for their high quality of milk supplied to Lakeland Dairies.

- Dairy farmers Laurence Dorian and Patrick Lynch Mullins Cross, Dunleer, Co. Louth, were declared winners of the Republic of Ireland Best New Entrant Category.

ROI Categories

>500,000 Litre Category Winners

- Peter and Enda Duffy, Cornahoe, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan won the >500,000 litre producer category award in the Republic of Ireland.

- The highly commended runner-up in the >500,000 litre producer category was Kieran Duffy, Ballinahown, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

<500,000 Litre Category Winners

- Seamus McNally, Glaslough, Co. Monaghan was the winner of the <500,000 litre producer category.

- Thomas and Colm Mallon Lislum, Kenagh, Co Longford were the highly commended runners-up in the <500,000 producer category.

Lakeland Dairies Chairman, Niall Matthews paid tribute to the award winners:"As dairy farmers, we produce the 2 billion litres of nutritious milk that serve as the foundation for a very wide range of Lakeland dairy products enjoyed by consumers across the globe. Dairy farming is a profession that spans generations, providing sustenance for families, fuelling rural economies, and playing an essential role in environmental sustainability. We are proud of the very high quality of our milk pool. I extend my congratulations to all of our dedicated dairy farmers for their commendable achievements and their invaluable, ongoing contribution to our farmer-owned dairy co-operative."