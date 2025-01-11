Survey launched on optimising renewable energy on dairy farms
This survey feeds into the AgriSearch funded PhD project at Ulster University which aims to model and optimise on-farm renewable energy generation using artificial intelligence.
All dairy farmers are encouraged to complete this whether or not they currently have renewable energy generation on-farm. The survey can be accessed via the AgriSearch website.
The survey asks a number of straight forward multiple-choice questions relating to on farm electricity usage and renewable energy generation (e.g. wind, solar, biogas or hydro). The survey also provides the opportunity for dairy farmers to express an interest in participating in the project. Those farms selected for the study will have energy meters installed to record energy consumption and generation.
This research follows on from a previous pilot project undertaken by the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems at Ulster University, and co-funded by AgriSearch in partnership with Dale Farm, CAFRE and UFU. The pilot project established and quantified the opportunity of on-farm renewable generation when there is a miss-match in the timing of energy generation and consumption.
The proposed PhD project, which is being undertaken by Enda Crossan a PhD student at Ulster University under the supervision of Professor Jim Harkin, addresses the theme challenge by using AI to lower the impact on the environment by maximising the use of renewable generation via offsetting the use of the grid supply therefore, minimising the kWh cost per litre of milk.
The research will address the cost-effective optimisation of the balance between the scaling of renewable resources, the sizing of storage capacity, and the timing of when generated energy can be consumed/stored on the farm using AI techniques. This work ultimately aims to improve sustainability/profitability of the dairy sector in Northern Ireland.
AgriSearch and Dale Farm will provide access to several robotic and traditional dairying farms for data gathering of energy in the dairying process and renewable generation. The opportunity exists for any dairy farmer to get involved by completing the further participation section of the survey. The research team look forward to receiving your feedback.
