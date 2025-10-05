Suspect case of notifiable Avian Flu found in commercial poultry premises, Co Tyrone

A case of Avian influenza has been detected in Co Tyrone

Disease control measures have been initiated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) following a suspect case of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at a commercial poultry premises near Omagh.

The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher has taken the decision based on number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir confirmed: “A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Friday 03 October and initial results suggest the presence of notifiable HPAI. The CVO has, therefore, taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on the site and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“This suspect incursion of HPAI is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to be complacent. It is imperative that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks.”

Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), Brian Dooher added: “The disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock. This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and reporting any suspect cases of avian flu to DAERA immediately.

“Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should HPAI be officially confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and replaced with a 3 kilometre Protection Zone (PZ) and 10 kilometre Surveillance Zone (SZ).”

Sinn Féin's Agricultural Spokesperson, Declan McAleer MLA, has expressed serious concern at the suspected case.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “I welcome the swift and precautionary action taken by DAERA, including the humane culling of birds at the site and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) to help contain any potential spread. However, this suspected case is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by avian flu, and the need for everyone involved in poultry keeping to remain alert.

“It is absolutely vital that all bird owners, whether keeping a few hens in the back yard or managing a large commercial flock, to maintain the highest possible standards of biosecurity. I would urge everyone to monitor their birds closely and report any signs of illness or unexpected deaths to DAERA immediately.

“I also want to encourage members of the public to play their part by reporting any sightings of dead waterfowl, gulls, or multiple dead wild birds via the DAERA online reporting tool. Early detection and swift action are key to protecting our poultry industry and limiting the impact of this disease.”

Full details of the scope and measures required within the TCZs have been published on the DAERA website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/disease-control-zone-declarations.

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, via the DAERA Dead Wild Bird Online Reporting Tool at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-dead-wild-bird-online-reporting-tool