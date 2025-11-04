Swann: Northern Ireland farmers left behind in cattle TB vaccine rollout

Robin Swann MP (South Antrim, Ulster Unionist Party)

South Antrim MP Robin Swann has expressed his disappointment after the UK Government confirmed that the new cattle vaccine against bovine tuberculosis, which is currently in Phase 3 trials by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), will not be made available in Northern Ireland.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs have revealed to Mr Swann that the field trials and vaccine will only be authorised for use in Great Britain, and that no marketing authorisation is being sought by DEFRA or APHA for Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said: “This confirmation is deeply disappointing for our farming community, particularly those who continue to deal with the significant impact of bovine TB on their herds and livelihoods.

“While I welcome progress in developing a cattle vaccine, it has not yet been explained why Northern Ireland has been excluded from both the trials and the initial rollout. Our farmers should be able to access the same protections as farmers in Great Britain.”

The Ulster Unionist MP has now written to DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA to ask if his department was aware of the APHA trials, whether there will be any barriers to the vaccine being made available here once approved and, importantly, why Northern Ireland was not included.

Mr Swann added: “Farmers are rightly frustrated at DAERA’s lack of progress. Bovine TB continues to pose a real threat to the livelihood of our farmers. We need clear answers from both DAERA and DEFRA on how they intend to ensure that Northern Ireland farmers are not left behind in accessing this vaccine.”