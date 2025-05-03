Swann questions Muir on lack of action on Bee Inspector
In his letter to the Minister, Mr Swann said: “As you will be aware, Northern Ireland does not currently have in place a dedicated ‘Bee Inspector’ responsible for the health of our bees and hives. I have recently called on Westminster to consider seconding an inspector to Northern Ireland to help address this issue.”
The South Antrim MP went on to say: “Bees play an essential role in our local environment and biodiversity, and their protection must be a priority. As such, I am surprised that your department has not yet requested mutual assistance in this regard, and I am writing to ask why this is the case.”
The Ulster Unionist MP’s call comes after confirmation from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs confirmed that the Animal and Plant Health Agency's (APHA) National Bee Unit recently trained 50 new inspectors, including the National Bee Inspector, responsible for the well-being of hives in England and Wales. Northern Ireland does not currently have inspectors in place, putting our hives at much greater risk than those in Great Britain.
