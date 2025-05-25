Swann secures update on overdue bee inspectors

Robin Swann MP has received confirmation from the Stormont Environment Minister that although his department is facing resource pressures which now includes a reduction in trained bee inspectors, the Alliance Party Minister does not have plans to seek assistance from Westminster or external support to carry out inspections.

Mr Swann recently challenged the Minister on the importance of ensuring the local bee population is protected and voiced his concern regarding the lack of Bee Inspectors in Northern Ireland.

In his responses to Mr Swann, the AERA minister said: “DAERA’s legislative responsibility in relation to honeybees, which is to respond to confirmed findings of notifiable diseases, is currently undertaken by staff within the wider Agriculture Inspectorate who have had specific training in bee inspections. My Department is currently experiencing resource pressures within the Agriculture Inspectorate, including recent reductions in staff trained in bee inspections. However, it will continue to meet its statutory obligations in relation to honeybee health.

“Currently, my officials advise that the Department does not require external assistance in carrying out bee inspections.”

The Minister added: “Officials have met recently with the Ulster Beekeepers Association (UBKA) to discuss their concerns and to outline the Department’s ongoing recruitment of Agricultural Inspectors. It was also clarified that sufficient inspectors can be appropriately trained and made available from within the overall Department as required to meet its legislative obligations. Should the need arise for further capacity, the Department would consider engaging the services of the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and, where necessary, from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).”

The Minister has also no confirmed to Mr Swann that his Department:

“…recruits staff to the Agriculture Inspectorate, within which a wide variety of legislative inspections are undertaken by appropriately trained staff, including bee inspections…. Recruitment competitions are currently ongoing to increase the Agriculture Inspectorate staff resource.

“…When appointed, successful candidates are assigned to inspection duties to meet the Department’s requirements.”

Mr Swann commented: “Our honeybees play a crucial role in our local ecosystems, plant pollination and food protection. It is so important that DAERA ensure that these bees are healthy and free of disease, so I am pleased that recruitment for the Agricultural Inspectorate are underway, and I do hope that this will result in greater resourcing for the protection of our honeybees. The need for these Bee Inspectors to be in place is now far overdue, so the quicker the soon these appointments can be made with appropriate candidates the better.

“The Minister has admitted that his department is resourcing pressures and that’s why I am urging him to remain open to making use of any additional support available in aid in bee inspection – including mutual assistance.”