Swann seeks assurances for businesses on GPSR at PMQs

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Robin Swann MP, asked the Prime Minister about the advice that his government can provide to businesses impacted by the introduction of the European Union’s General Product Safety Regulations on the 13th December.

Robin Swann MP asked the Prime Minister: "Friday 13th is a date associated with bad things happening. Next Friday the European Union’s General Product Safety Regulations will apply in Northern Ireland, creating more costs and bureaucracy for English, Scottish and Welsh companies who want to do business in Northern Ireland, and Northern Ireland consumers buying from them. Many businesses have already stopped supplying Northern Ireland, haulage companies are unsure of what is required of them, online sales platforms are divided on the advice that they give.

"A previous Prime Minister promised Northern Ireland businesses that if they were asked to complete additional paperwork, they should phone the Prime Minister and we would direct them to throw the form in the bin.

"What direct, tangible advice can the Prime Minister give to those businesses who want to continue supplying Northern Ireland?"

The Prime Minister responded: "I thank him for that question, it is a serious issue, and the Government is working closely with businesses to ensure they are ready for the changes that he has identified, and we published more guidance, as he knows, yesterday to support them further. We will be keeping a close eye on the issue to help businesses trade freely across the whole of the United Kingdom."

This question follows significant engagement between Robin Swann MP and local businesses and haulage companies in South Antrim, including at a meeting facilitated by the MP between local businesses, the Cabinet Office and the Northern Ireland Office.