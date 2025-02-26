Swann sponsors BVA event in Westminster
The event aimed to highlight to parliamentarians the vital need for the UK Government to make the negotiation of a UK-EU veterinary agreement a key priority to retain enough capacity to protect from disease incursion.
The BVA asked MPs and Lords to: "Ask the UK Government to prioritise negotiating a veterinary agreement with the EU and to liaise with the relevant stakeholders -pharmaceutical companies, VMD, the European Commission- to ensure some mitigations are put in place to ensure the supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland beyond December 2025."
Event sponsor Robin Swann said: "The supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland is crucial for not just an animal health perspective but could also have an impact on human health. That's why it was important for me to sponsor a briefing by BVA for Westminster colleagues."
