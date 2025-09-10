Swann tables motion on young farmers

Robin Swann is urging support for the UK's young farmers

Robin Swann MP has tabled an Early Day Motion to Parliament championing the valuable work of young farmers across the United Kingdom.

The Motion reads: "That this House commends the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs, and Wales Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs for supporting rural young people, recognises their vital work in tackling rural isolation, promoting positive mental health, and strengthening rural communities; congratulates and acknowledges their efforts to equip the next generation with skills for life outside a formal educational setting; and urges the Government to support their vital work in strengthening rural communities and equipping rural young people with skills for their future."

Following the submission of this EDM, the South Antrim MP said: "The Farm Family Inheritance Tax remains the main issue as it will have a devastating impact on the current generation of young farmers. While the current farming generation are worrying about how they will manage their affairs, it’s the next generation who are now wondering if they have a future.

“I have no doubt that if the Prime Minister and Chancellor had a mind and a willingness to change direction, it is within their gift and ability to do so, and with the recent reshuffle, they should take a look at it with fresh eyes. There have been alternatives offered by the Farming Unions, and now with CenTax’s new findings saying the policy “will adversely affect, medium and small farms, which make up many of our family farms” - why not pause and reflect?”