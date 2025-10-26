Swann warns Windsor Framework rules could hurt NI animal welfare

South Antrim MP Robin Swann has written to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to raise urgent concerns regarding the potential withdrawal of up to 40% of veterinary medicine pack sizes from the Northern Ireland market from 1st January 2026.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows warnings from the Animal Health Distributors Association (AHDA) which highlighted that under the Windsor Framework arrangements, veterinary medicines will require separate authorisations for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said: “These changes could have a serious impact on animal health, welfare and food production in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The AHDA’s figures show that the scale of disruption could be far greater than previously estimated by the Government.

Robin Swann

“For many farmers, particularly small and medium-sized holdings, this could mean higher costs, fewer options and, unfortunately, in some cases, animals going untreated if medicines become too expensive or unavailable.

“These arrangements will put Northern Ireland’s farmers and animal health professionals at a disadvantage. They are already working under unique regulatory pressures, and this would only make things more complex.”

In his letters to the Ministers, Mr Swann urged the Government to reconsider its approach and to realign veterinary medicines with human medicines so that under the Windsor Framework a single authorisation process applies across the UK.

Mr Swann has also called for urgent engagement between the Northern Ireland Office, DEFRA and DAERA to protect supply chains and safeguard animal welfare standards.