Swann warns Windsor Framework rules could hurt NI animal welfare
This follows warnings from the Animal Health Distributors Association (AHDA) which highlighted that under the Windsor Framework arrangements, veterinary medicines will require separate authorisations for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Mr Swann said: “These changes could have a serious impact on animal health, welfare and food production in Northern Ireland.
“The AHDA’s figures show that the scale of disruption could be far greater than previously estimated by the Government.
“For many farmers, particularly small and medium-sized holdings, this could mean higher costs, fewer options and, unfortunately, in some cases, animals going untreated if medicines become too expensive or unavailable.
“These arrangements will put Northern Ireland’s farmers and animal health professionals at a disadvantage. They are already working under unique regulatory pressures, and this would only make things more complex.”
In his letters to the Ministers, Mr Swann urged the Government to reconsider its approach and to realign veterinary medicines with human medicines so that under the Windsor Framework a single authorisation process applies across the UK.
Mr Swann has also called for urgent engagement between the Northern Ireland Office, DEFRA and DAERA to protect supply chains and safeguard animal welfare standards.