System Operator launches new strategy to help drive energy transition forward

Electricity lines carrying power across the countryside

Northern Ireland’s electricity Transmission System Operator, SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland), has launched an ambitious new multi-year Strategy which will see the grid operator play a proactive role in supporting Northern Ireland’s energy transition.

Given that the System Operator does not generate or sell electricity, or own any of the infrastructure assets, it has confirmed its aspiration to be a trusted adviser to the Northern Ireland Executive and the Utility Regulator on the development and delivery of energy policy.

The SONI Strategy 2025-2031 defines a new, fresh purpose of “meeting Northern Ireland’s energy needs, today and in the future”.

The System Operator has also outlined four key strategic ambitions which align with its role as the Transmission System Operator:

- Operate the grid safely, securely and reliably so power can flow from where it is generated to where it is needed in homes, businesses, farms and public services across Northern Ireland, while introducing new technologies to enable the use of more and more renewable electricity.

- Advise government and regulators on electricity systems and markets with the provision of expertise and data.

- Plan the optimal future design of the electricity system and markets through a range of evidence-based scenarios and forecasting research.

- Deliver the crucial projects in partnership with NIE Networks to transform the grid’s infrastructure and how we operate it to support the delivery of Northern Ireland’s energy ambitions.

The System Operator’s new Strategy has also indicated its intention to move towards a more “Plan-led” approach to grid development to accelerate progress and reduce barriers to delivery in meeting Northern Ireland’s renewable energy ambitions while protecting consumers from unnecessary costs.

SONI Chief Executive, Alan Campbell, said: “At SONI, we have the important dual responsibility of meeting Northern Ireland’s electricity needs today, and in the future. Northern Ireland’s energy transition is a once-in-a-generation transformation that will bring huge benefits for our society, economy and environment.

“Meeting this collective ambition requires a transformation of the power system at an unprecedented level of scale, pace and complexity. Our expertise, experience and independence as the System Operator means we can play a proactive role and act as a trusted adviser in the delivery of this crucial mission.

“At the beginning of this exciting new chapter as Northern Ireland’s electricity Transmission System Operator, our Strategy 2025-2031 defines a fresh, new purpose and sets a clear direction for how we intend to step up and support government, regulators and industry to ensure we collectively realise our ambition of a cleaner, more secure energy future.

Director of Strategy and Regulation, Kevin O’Neill, said: “We have engaged extensively with our partners across society, industry and statutory bodies to ensure our Strategy reflects their priorities, as well as our ambition to be a world-class Transmission System Operator working for everyone in Northern Ireland.

“Our new Strategy complements the plans we already have in place to transform the grid, but we know there are many areas which need to see quicker progress. Only a further and deeper intensification of the collaboration that has enabled our progress to date, coupled with a supportive, innovative, and agile policy and regulatory environment, can we realise this collective ambition.

“As we move forward, we should continue to be open-minded about new ways of doing things and take inspiration from what is working elsewhere because we know business-as-usual risks us falling short of the progress we need. That’s why, as part of our new Strategy, we have also set out our intention to work towards more of a Plan-Led approach to grid development, to better align the needs of the electricity system with investor ambitions whilst also ensuring we continue to protect consumers.”

For more information, visit www.soni.ltd.uk