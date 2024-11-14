This was the first time that members of the public were able to see the machine with their own eyes. The machine also launched at Euro Tier in Hanover on the same day.

The T6025 telehandler by Weidemann is characterised by enormous manoeuvrability and stability. The machine has a great variety of options, as a result it can be perfectly equipped for different work tasks in different sectors, like agriculture, energy, equestrian, trade and industry. This telehandler is particularly great in the poultry sector for use within the barn complexes. Ensuring this is the achievable 6 m lift height and a payload of 2.5 tonnes, as well as the machine’s high thrust power.

Naturally, the T6025 also has the best, tried-and-tested driver assistance system VLS (Vertical Lift System), which makes the lifting and lowering of loads easier for the operator, in which it extends the telescopic arm semi-automatically and lowers it when retracting. This enables a quick and fluid operation and provides really good stability as the load does not enter the overload range. With the vls, there is also a specific Bucket and Stacking Mode, as well as a Manual Mode for loading and stacking works, which is a benefit to thrust work. As a result, all the loading system’s movement and those of the telescopic arm can be operated independently of one another.

The great benefit of the compactly designed telehandler: the machine can pass through clearance heights of less than 2 m. This is ideal for work in stables and inside, whereby they can easily perform a wide range of stacking and loading tasks. The new T6025 offers the customer many new features and options for customised equipment and needs-based working.

An overview of the T6025’s new features:

Depending on the purpose of application, there are two versions of the Perkins engine to select from, which fulfil the current exhaust emission standard Stage V. A regenerating exhaust emission after-treatment with DPF and DOC is automatically applied to all engines. As standard the telehandler is already powerful with 45 kW/65 hp, it drives up to 20 km/h and is equipped with work hydraulics of 75 l/min. The 55 kW/75 hp version for professional use is finished with optionally 25 and up to 35 km/h, likewise higher speeds.

The integrated electronically controlled drive system ecDrive (Electronic Controlled Drive) with its three different operating modes enables completely needs-based loader operation: the Auto Mode ensures the familiar 100 % performance. The Eco Mode operates with a reduced engine speed, so that both a reduction in noise and a fuel-saving are possible. For the operation of attachments you can also select M-Drive Mode (engine rpm via hand throttle). This mode is ideal for comfortable working conditions with attachments, like a spreader. Furthermore, this is likewise beneficial for efficient materials handling across short distances (Y-load cycle), as is the case for loading cereals or removing silos.

Alongside the familiar 4-wheel steering, there are two other optional steering types - front wheel steering and crab steering. With the 4-wheel steering it is possible to exploit the full manoeuvrability and power development within a small area. Secure operation, even at high speeds, is achieved with the front wheel steering. Precise navigation is possible using the crab steering.

The cab design provides an excellent overview of the attachment, the immediate work area and the entire area around the machine. In combination with the sloping engine bonnet, the large curved front windscreen with roof cut-out, low side window on the right-hand side and the high seating position ensure an optimal view. The front, rear and roof windscreen wipers are included as standard. All these features guarantee safety when using the machine.

The interior of the T6025 has a colour-oriented operating concept, as well as the best, Weidemann tried-and-tested multifunction joystick. The clear display within the operator’s field of vision and the diagnostic and analysis system EquipInspector are new. The latter means that functions, such as the operating function, telescopic function or the 3rd control circuit can be quickly and clearly assessed. Specific code notification on the display immediately notify the operator of possible faults and make a rapid response possible.

In the comfort cabin the operator has a very good provision of space. With just one step, the operator can comfortably get into the machine’s cabin. The low overall height, the large and anti-slip step tread and the easily accessible handle make this possible. This increases the operator’s safety when entering and exiting the vehicle.

The ergonomically designed control elements within the cabin ensure comfortable working conditions for easy concentration. The installation of a new, even more efficiently working heating and ventilation system with fans, fresh air supply and well-positioned air nozzles ensures an improved working climate.

The loading system can be equipped specifically for different applications and is optionally implementable with the following features: boom dampening prevents the machine from swaying and enables comfortable road travel. The automatic bucket retraction serves to make the returning stacking and loading position easier. Operation of the automatic bucket retraction is ergonomically positioned on the joystick and with just one press of the button, the tipping cylinder position is stored. During the next loading process, the attachment can be brought back to exactly the same position. Extra comfort, precision and speed for the operator for repetitive work, such as stacking or filling containers at a fixed height or side.

The bucket vibration function makes it easier to tip out bulk materials, which often remain stuck in the bucket. At the press of the button the vibratory function is activated and the bucket automatically moves forwards and backwards quickly multiple times. With the optional tipping cylinder lock, heavy goods can likewise be transported safely and comfortably, for instance with a load hook.

The new development of the T6025 Weidemann is rounded off with a dynamically marked alignment to the engine bonnet and the cabin.

1 . PHOTO-2024-11-12-11-41-33.jpg Weidemann Ireland were delighted to launch the new Weidemann T6025 this week at the FTMTA Show in Punchestown Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 0A5A8101.jpg The T6025 telehandler by Weidemann is characterised by enormous manoeuvrability and stability Photo: freelance Photo Sales