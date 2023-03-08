Tackling loneliness one note at a time - call for choir members

Pictured are singers from the Glenlough Community Choir.

The project is presented in partnership with the Northern Area Community Network, which aims to address social isolation and loneliness experienced by people living in rural areas. The Pick-Me-Up Choir project started on 23rd February and is supported by The National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP). REAP aims to provide an integrated, cohesive approach to the needs of rural communities as they emerge from the global Covid-19 pandemic. The overarching theme of the Arts Council established programme is to tackle isolation and loneliness, and promote social inclusion and wellbeing through participation in the arts in rural areas.

The Pick-Me-Up choirs will meet for seven weeks and people can just turn up on the day to the free sessions taking place at the following locations and times:

Carnlough Heritage Hub, Thursdays at 11.00-12.30

Broughshane Fold, Thursdays at 14.00-15.30

Bridge Hall in Glenarm, Fridays at 11.00-12.30

Ballygalley Community Centre, Fridays at 13.00-14.30

The project will culminate with a Pick-Me-Up Performance Day on Saturday 22nd April when all the singers, from over the seven weeks, will perform alongside Glenlough Community Choir, the award-winning Open Arts Community Choir and other professional musicians.

Anne McCambridge, Director of Glenlough Community Choir, commented: "We can’t wait to welcome both the larks and the crows from Ballygalley, Broughshane, Carnlough and Glenarm areas to be part of our Pick Me Up Chorus on Thursdays and Fridays over the next two months! All that’s required is that you love to sing. Singing is so good for our bodies and our souls, it helps us create new connections within our rural communities by addressing the effects of social isolation, post-covid.