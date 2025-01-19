Tackling respiratory challenges head-on with the Easy Breathe range

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Respiratory challenges in calves remain one of the most common and costly issues faced by farmers, often leading to setbacks in productivity, animal welfare, and financial performance.

Pneumonia, for instance, can cost UK farms between £40 and £80 per calf affected, factoring in treatment, reduced growth rates, and increased labour demands. With additional hidden costs, such as long-term impacts on productivity, the economic burden can quickly escalate.

Whether caused by weather fluctuations, housing changes, or environmental stressors, these issues demand swift and effective action.

The Easy Breathe Range from Matrix Animal Health offers a comprehensive suite of products to help farmers manage these challenges and maintain healthy, thriving livestock.

A Comprehensive Approach to Respiratory Health

The Easy Breathe Range is designed to address respiratory challenges from multiple angles, offering solutions tailored to the diverse needs of modern farming. From immediate interventions to long-term support, these products equip farmers with versatile tools for better respiratory management.

Easy Breathe Bolus

This bolus provides targeted, fast-acting support for calves showing early signs of respiratory discomfort. Administered at the first sign of challenge, the bolus delivers a concentrated blend of active ingredients to promote respiratory ease and aid recovery. Easy to administer and highly effective, it’s an essential product for on-farm use.

Easy Breathe Liquid

For flexible administration, the Easy Breathe Liquid is ideal. This versatile product can be added to milk or water, ensuring easy delivery across multiple animals. Particularly suited for pre weaned calves, the liquid provides quick and effective maintenance respiratory support with minimal hassle.

Easy Breathe Powder

The powder is a practical, everyday solution for maintaining respiratory health in both young calves and older groups of cattle. Simply added over silage or meal, it offers a preventative approach to respiratory management, keeping animals comfortable and reducing the likelihood of setbacks during stressful periods.

Why Farmers Trust Easy Breathe

The Easy Breathe Range is built on three pillars: versatility, practicality, and results. These products integrate seamlessly into existing farm routines, ensuring ease of use while delivering measurable benefits. By addressing respiratory challenges early, the range helps farmers safeguard both animal welfare and herd productivity.

With the Easy Breathe Range, Matrix Animal Health continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering innovative solutions for healthier, more productive livestock. Talk to your distributor today to discover how these products can transform your approach to respiratory health.

Matrix HQ- Tim 07803618754, Carrie 07706329360. www.matrixanimalhealth.com