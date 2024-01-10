Tackling TB must be a 2024 priority – Lockhart
The DUP MP said: “TB remains a pressing concern in farming, particularly in Northern Ireland, posing risks not only to livestock but also to family farms and the agri-food economy. Tackling TB in 2024 is crucial to safeguarding these interests.
"TB threatens the livelihood of family farms by causing financial strain. Infected cattle must be culled, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers. This
"Addressing TB in cattle is essential for maintaining a sustainable agricultural sector. Implementing robust disease control measures is crucial. Collaborative efforts between farmers, vets, and government agencies are necessary to effectively manage and reduce TB prevalence.
"Furthermore, controlling TB is vital for preserving the social fabric of rural communities in Northern Ireland. Family farms are often integral parts of these communities, contributing to their identity and cohesion. The loss of these farms due to TB outbreaks not only affects the economic landscape but also disrupts the social and cultural fabric of these areas.
"Last year we saw the Department frustrated in its attempts to move forward with actions devised to tackle this issue. We need these obstacles overcome, and action take soon in early 2024. It is vital to the future of farming here.”