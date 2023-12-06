Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her best wishes to local entrepreneur Kerri Raferty from Waringstown, who has launched a new coffee cart called ‘Rural Coffee’.

MP Carla Lockhart with local entrepreneur Kerri Raferty from Waringstown

Wishing Kerri well, the DUP MP said: “So many people enjoy their coffee, and I know Kerri will be serving up first class coffee at her new coffee cart, trading under the name ‘Rural Coffee’.

"Kerri has a real passion for good coffee and first class treats, and I know that she will put every energy into making this new venture a success.

"It is always great to see women step forward into business and Kerri is certainly equipped to make ‘Rural Coffee’ a success.