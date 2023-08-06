Taking a well-earned break from the farm

But it is really important to take some time away from the farm so that everyone has a chance to take a well-earned break.

The everyday challenges of running a farm can all too often have a huge impact on a farmer’s mental health.

More often than not, farmers have a tendency not to speak out about their mental health struggles. In some cases, the pressure can really mount up, and for some can become too much to bear.

It's important to spend time with family and relax.

Taking a holiday is essential to clear the mind and spend some quality time with the family, especially when the children are off schoo

Stepping away from the constant busy schedule that comes with running a busy farm is a great way to recharge both the body and mind.

If farmers are taking time away from the farm and need to bring in additional help to look after land and livestock, it is important to have both Public Liability and Employers’ Liability Insurance in place.

Having both liability sections in place makes sure the farm business is protected should an incident arise where damage or injury is sustained by another individual, for example, if livestock break out onto the public road and cause an accident.

Even if someone is coming in to help on a voluntary basis, for example to check cattle, then both Public Liability and Employers’ Liability Insurance are essential.

As part of a general agricultural vehicle insurance policy, farm workers will also be covered to drive tractors. However, it is good practice for the farmer to inspect the driving licence of any worker who is allowed to drive tractors and alert their insurance broker if that person has any driving convictions and/or penalty points.

During the summer months there is always an increase in flies which can cause summer mastitis in dairy cattle. Cows that have been treated with antibiotics should be clearly marked to ensure their milk does not enter the bulk milk tank for collection.

Marking any treated cows is also important if any relief milkers come in to milk the cows while the farmer is away. They need to know which animals have been treated, in order to avoid their milk entering the tank.

In the event that this does happen and the entire contents of the tanker load has to be dumped by the milk processor, then the farmer is liable for the cost. However, within a Public Liability policy there is a further section called Product Liability Insurance, which will cover that cost associated with the loss of other farmers milk.

Product Liability Insurance will cover the cost of the loss to any other farmers’ milk in the lorry, but not the milk of the farmer at fault. However, a milk in tanks section can be added as part of the farm policy to cover the contaminated milk belonging to the farmer at fault.

It is important to remember that the farmer is the most crucial person on the farm in terms of keeping the business running and therefore during these summer months, the farmer needs to look after their own health.

Often we think ‘it won’t happen to me’, but in reality protecting yourself from the sun is crucial to avoid skin cancer. It’s so important to put on some sunscreen and wear a hat in the summer months when the sun is at its most dangerous. The same goes for the rest of the family too.

With all this in mind, enjoy the break, recharge, and spend some quality family time together. The farm will still be there when you get back!