Lot 88, BYZ2231775(E1), from Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn Flock Muirkirk Ayrshire sold to Ashley Dickson Omagh for £6510. Pic: McGregor Photography

There was decent trade supported with on-line bidding for quality females from Alan Blackwood (Auldhouseburn), Richard Henderson (Ballynahone), Alastair & Jack Gault (Forkins & Cherryvale), Mark Priestley (Seaforde), Roger & Ivanna Strawbridge (Tamnamoney & Lynbrooke), and guest consignment from Michael Smyth (Foyleview).

The sale saw a top at 11K from Tamnamoney and an overall sale average of £1463 for 78 lots and a 100% clearance rate. An increase on last year’s averages demonstrating demand for quality pedigree Texel females from the Northern Stars consignments.

Leading the way to top the sale was the Tamnamoney consignment from Roger Strawbridge with Lot 28, SRY2202636(E2), selling to Alan Blackwood to join the Auldhouseburn Flock in Muirkirk, Ayrshire for 11000gns. The Tamnamoney favourite is a Sportsmans Dare Devil daughter out of a Procters Cocktail dam. She is from the same family as 8K Tamnamoney Dodger and sells in lamb to 100K Strathbogie Gypsy King who was Overall Reserve RHS Champion and Lanark Champion 2023.

Lot 28, SRY2202636(E2) from Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney Flock, selling to Alan Blackwood to join the Auldhouseburn Flock in Muirkirk, Ayrshire for £11550. Pic: McGregor Photography

Taking the next best price for Tamnamoney was this gimmer’s pen mate, Lot 29, SRY2202653(E1), another Dare Devil daughter out of a Duncryne Uber Cool dam. She sells in lamb to Douganhill Gangster scanned with twins. Her dam is one of the best breeding ewes in the flock with sons selling for 7.5K, 7K and 6.5K. She heads to Donegal to D Doherty for 2400gns.

Changing hands for the same money and again heading across the water to join Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock in Perth was Lot 33, SRY2202644(E1). She is a sister to the 11K gimmer and the same family as 8K Dodger and 6K Denzil, in lamb with twins to Douganhill Gangster. Tamnamoney averaged £2004.54 for 11 with Lynbrooke averaging £669.37 for 4.

Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn pen was also popular with the buyers, with his pen favourite Lot 87, BYZ2231838(E2), selling to John Sherrard Shropshire for 6800gns. She is a 100K Auldhouseburn Expression daughter out of the 9.5K Sportsmans ewe, sired by Garngour Alabama. She sells in lamb to private purchase Hope Valley Golden Balls.

Coming in close behind for the money was another from the Auldhouseburn Flock, Lot 85, BYZ2231838(E2), another Expression daughter and Mr Blackwood’s favourite out of the 15K Knock ewe and maternal sister to last year’s 26K gimmer. She sells in lamb with twins to 90K Hilltop Goliath to join S&J McCollam’s Carmavy Flock Crumlin for 6500gns.

Lot 85, BYZ2231838(E2), from Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn Flock Muirkirk Ayrshire sold to S&J McCollam, Carmavy Flock Crumlin for £6825.

Continued demand for the Auldhouseburn breeding saw Lot 88, BYZ2231775(E1), another Expression daughter and full sister to Lot 87 sell to Ashley Dickson Omagh for 6200gns. She comes in lamb to 5K Lylehill GTR. The Auldhouseburn pen continued to feature in the leading prices selling to average £4025 for 12.

Alastair Gault’s Forkins top runner was Lot 9, GAF2203449(E1), a Castlecairn Doodlebug daughter out of a Clarks Bolt dam. This gimmer stood 2nd place at the NI National Show earlier in the year and is ET sister to Frankel. She sells in lamb with twins to Strathbogie Gypsy King and moves home for 3000gns to join Leonard Linton’s Bregagh Flock, Armoy.

The next favourite from the Forkins pen was another Doodlebug daughter, Lot 35, GAF2203445(E2). Out of a Teiglium Vigilante dam she is maternal sister to the 26K gimmer. She sold in lamb to Strathbogie Gypsy King scanned with twins for 1500gns, to Ciaran McKeefry, Garvagh. Sale average for 16 was £945.46.

Leading the way for Mark Priestley’s Seaforde Flock consignment was Lot 17, PRQ2202287(E1). This New View Electrifying daughter sells in lamb to Auldhouseburn Gazza. Her dam is the 5K Knap dam which bred 7K GI Joe. Purchased by Boden & Davies Ltd, Stockport, she joins the Sportsmans and Mellor Vale Flocks for 2500gns and sells with an embryo.

Lot 87, BYZ2231838(E2), from Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn Flock Muirkirk Ayrshire sold to John Sherrard Shropshire for £7140. Pic: McGregor Photography

Pen mate Lot 18, CJN2208578(E2), was Mr Priestley’s next leader, a Procters Chumba Wumba daughter also sells in lamb to Gazza for 1700gns to Pat Lyons Galway. She is an ET sister to Garngour’s Great Yorkshire Show Champion 2023. Sale average for 5 was £1323.

The Ballynahone favourite from Richard Henderson was Lot 81, HBR2201758(E1) which changed hands for 1800gns. This Rhaeadr Edge daughter out of a Cocktail mother sells in lamb with a single to Douganhill Gangster to local breeder Neil McIlwaine, Co Tyrone.

The second best from Ballynahone was Lot 43, HBR2201813(E2), another Rhaeadr Edge daughter out of a Scotsman Avicii dam who has bred sons to 10K. She sells in lamb to Douganhill Gangster scanned with a single to John Kennedy, Carlow for 1600gns. Sale average for 19 was £762.63

The consignors would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Market for the smooth running of the sale and their sponsors Animax, Farmgene, Strabane Mills Ltd, Liggett Electronic Solutions, Thompsons Feeds, Chestnutt Animal Feeds, Natural Nutrition, Michael Smyth Ultrasonic Pregnancy Testing, Steele Farm Supplies, AB Europe, Galloway & MacLeod, Hydes Feeds, Garvagh Veterinary, NFU Mutual, Harbro and Top-Flock for their generous support. They also wish all buyers every success with their purchases, lambing and a prosperous and successful New Year.

Other leading prices:

A Blackwood 5800gns; 4500gns; 3000gns; 2600gns; 2400gns; 2200gns; 2200gns; 2200gns; 1600gns

M Priestley 1100gns; 1000gns

A Gault 1200gns; 1200gns; 1000gns

R Strawbridge 1100gns