Organised by food and drink membership organisation Food NI, the NI Food & Drink Pavilion offers visitors an endless variety of mouthwatering tastes and treats from local producers. With an array of original food and drink available including award winning, innovative and well-established brands, it’s not surprising that there is something to suit all tastes.

This year, Food NI is excited to welcome a wealth of local exhibitors including Howell House, Tayto, Punjana, Long Meadow Cider, Ballylisk of Armagh, White's, Bro Coffee, The Krazi Baker, Melting Pot Fudge, Cloughbane Farm, Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Marshall Beekeeping, Papa’s Mineral Company, Morellis, Linwoods, Irish Black Butter, Fluffy Meringue, Kettyle Irish Foods, Lecale Harvest and Gold and Browne’s.

The NI Drinks Area will be returning due to popular demand in celebration of excellent local beer, cider, gin and whiskey producers including Long Meadow Cider, Basalt Distillery, Shortcross Gin, Wild Atlantic Distillery, Copeland Distillery and Black Arch Distillery.

Theresa Morrissey, RUAS Group Executive Director welcomes Lindsay Curran from Food NI to the 2024 Balmoral Show alongside exhibitors Irwins Bakery, Howell House, Shortcross Gin, Irish Whiskey, Lecale Harvest and Come Dine with Me winner, Julie Fitzpatrick. As a firm favourite at the Balmoral Show, the Award-Winning NI Food & Drink Pavilion will return to the province’s largest agri-food event this year with over 90 local food and drink companies.

Visitors will be delighted with the return of the Moy Park Theatre Kitchen, where they will find inspiration for quick and delicious chicken recipes, as well as new ways to spice up family mealtimes, throughout the four days of the Show.

The Moy Park team will be joined by another two Theatre Kitchens, all with an action-packed programme for visitors featuring interactive sessions with local producers and makers, as well as tastings from both much loved, and new NI food and drink brands. Returning again in 2024 is the TESCO Theatre Kitchen which will host the much loved and highly competitive Steak Competition on Thursday 16th May.

The TESCO Theatre Kitchen will also host ‘Female Friday’, a day dedicated to celebrating female chefs, and food and drink producers from Northern Ireland. New to the Pavilion this year is the Talks & Tastings Stage. This stage will host over 20 producers over the 4 day event, giving visitors a real insight into the makers and stories behind much loved and award winning food and drink, and promoting food and drink experiences in Northern Ireland.

Local food influencer, ambassador for local produce and recent winner of Channel 4 ‘Come Dine With Me’ Julie Fitzpatrick will be on stage, and one of Northern Ireland’s top chefs Noel McMeel will be there all week, with a host of award winning local chefs, talented producers, foodie influencers and well known personalities.

Recognised as being an excellent platform for artisan food and drinks companies, there will be four regions represented by their councils in this year’s Pavilion to include Mid and East Antrim Food Network, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councils. With dozens of exciting and talented food innovators confirmed, it’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the people behind the produce.

Also the perfect place for a quick bite, visitors are welcome to check out the Food to Go Area within the Pavilion for tasty, locally inspired breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Food NI Chief Executive Michele Shirlow, commented: “We are delighted to bring over 90 local companies together this May for a real showcase of excellent quality food and drink. The NI Food & Drink Pavilion at Balmoral Show is the highlight of the agri-food calendar in Northern Ireland and the Pavilion provides an excellent platform for local producers, makers and entrepreneurs to meet consumers, promote and sell their products to thousands of people and also to talk to potential buyers and do real business. We are very proud of the skill and expertise here in Northern Ireland and the food Pavilion is the best place to see local food and drink under one roof.’’

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.