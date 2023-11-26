News you can trust since 1963
Register

Tax changes benefit NI farmers

​​Dromore Farm Model Display Show will be held in Dromore High School on Saturday 2 nd December from 10am to 4pm.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The show will include over 30 farm model displays. There will be lots to purchase at the show for all your Christmas presents.

T & F Farm Models will have their extensive range of Britain’s, Universal Hobbies, Replicagri, Siku and Marge.

Various other items for sale from Goldplough Farm Models and Rory McCaffrey.

Most Popular
Livestock MarketsLivestock Markets
Livestock Markets

There will be a Raffle on the day with over 20 greatprizes all sponsored by various companies.

Admission £5 per adult and under 16s free.

All proceedswill be in aid of St Johns Ambulance Portadown Unit.

We hope to see you all there.

See advert on page 4

Related topics:Britain