Tax changes benefit NI farmers

​​Dromore Farm Model Display Show will be held in Dromore High School on Saturday 2 nd December from 10am to 4pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show will include over 30 farm model displays. There will be lots to purchase at the show for all your Christmas presents.

T & F Farm Models will have their extensive range of Britain’s, Universal Hobbies, Replicagri, Siku and Marge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Various other items for sale from Goldplough Farm Models and Rory McCaffrey.

Livestock Markets

There will be a Raffle on the day with over 20 greatprizes all sponsored by various companies.

Admission £5 per adult and under 16s free.

All proceedswill be in aid of St Johns Ambulance Portadown Unit.

We hope to see you all there.