The Ulster Farmers’ Union says it is encouraging that members from Northern Ireland’s main political parties have supported a motion in Stormont this week, to urgently bring forward a comprehensive and holistic strategy to reduce TB.

However, the motion brought forward by Declan McAleer MLA with an agreed amendment by Michelle McIlveen MLA to include wildlife intervention as part of the future TB strategy, does not specifically reference the management of infected badgers.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “During the debate on Tuesday in Stormont, Minister Muir was urged to bring forward a future strategy for TB that would help NI reduce the rates of infection, and for it to include wildlife intervention. To have this backed by all the main political parties in NI is encouraging, but it must address TB in the badger population.

“Cattle are subjected to a rigorous testing regime to try and control TB, but for years it has failed because the disease is still spreading among wildlife. In 2023, TB was confirmed in 0.98% of all cattle tested whilst 21.3% of 91 roadside badgers tested positive. That speaks volumes.”

The UFU say badgers are one of the main carriers of TB in NI

Declan McAleer MLA and Timothy Gaston MLA both stated in the Assembly that to be successful in reducing TB in cattle, tackling wildlife reservoirs cannot be excluded.

“Badgers are one of the main carriers of TB in NI and scientific evidence has shown that targeted culling is recommended at disease incidence levels similar to NI, to ensure the success of additional combined wildlife intervention measures. It is not enough to simply have biosecurity measures, the rate of current infection proves that. Badger control and biosecurity must go hand in hand and only when the two are aligned will we see cases dropping.

“We continue to make the point that this is not about demonising badgers. We want and need a healthy environment for all animals to thrive in. For decades the TB strategy has failed to protect cattle putting their welfare at risk. Thousands of livestock have been culled due to this disease and every day many more farmers are still having to deal with the heartbreaking reality of losing cows to TB. Then there is also the matter of finance, for the farm family and also government. If we continue to overlook badgers’ role in transmission, a mass amount of public money will continue to be wasted by DAERA.

“The DAERA Minister and chief veterinary officer will be releasing the new strategy next week. We will review it thoroughly and with urgency, to ensure our feedback is taken into consideration and that a TB a strategy that is fit for purpose is put in place.”