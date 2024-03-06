Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Crop Report, written by Teagasc tillage specialists, combines the most up to date field observations with the latest scientific trial results to give practical management strategies for all the major crops in Ireland.

The Crop Report has been published for the past 30 years and is regarded as the industry standard for technical agronomy strategies.

Michael Hennessy, head of crops knowledge transfer in Teagasc, said: ”The Crop Report has continually developed the information and format every year since publication, and a recent redesign is particularly suitable as a digital format.”

Teagasc has announced the launch of the Crop Report platform for farmers and farm advisors. Pictured at the launch are: Barry Purcell, crops team, Tirlán; Michael Hennessy, head of crops knowledge transfer, Teagasc; Larry Doyle, tillage farmer, Carlow; Phelim McDonald, Teagasc tillage advisor, Carlow; John Spink, head of the Teagasc crops, environment and land use programme and Shay Phelan, Teagasc tillage specialist. Picture: Submitted

He added: “The Crop Report has a dedicated following of commercial agronomists and industry professionals subscribing every year. We regard this as a critical part of the technical Knowledge Transfer to the tillage industry.”

The Crop Report can be viewed by everyone through a desktop web app and on mobile app platforms (Apple and Android).

This allows the user to save their preferences across platforms so that information of most interest to them can be viewed, either in the office, or out in the field on the mobile app.

All new users can avail of a 14 day free trial when first logged in.

Barry Purcell, an agronomist at Tirlán, uses the Crop Report as part of his working week through the year. Speaking in Oak Park today, Barry Purcell said; “The Tirlán Crops team, and I, use the Crop Report regularly when walking crops, as it not only has the most up to date information on the current status of crops, but also a scientific rationale for specific management decisions.” Barry went onto say; “The ability to view the information when out in the middle of the field is invaluable”.

The Crop Report resonates with farmers as the technical information is presented alongside detailed product information on fertilisers, plant protection products and agronomy strategies.

Regular updates on crops and issues in the field give farmers an early warning of possible issues to watch out for locally.

The Crop Report is available to Teagasc clients who avail of a technical service from Teagasc. However all farmers can partake in the 14 day free trial.

Larry Doyle, a tillage farmer in Carlow, has been using the Crop Report for some time as part of his client services from Teagasc.

Larry Doyle said: “The report has all the information I want including extensive product information which allows me to, not only work out what to use, but also to complete cost comparisons of specific management strategies.”

The Crop Report systematically collates the available plant protection products which are commonly used by farmers each year.

Phelim McDonald, a tillage advisor in Teagasc, said: “There is a wide array of herbicides, fungicides, etc. which are similar, but some may be more suitable in specific situations. Products tables contain commentary about getting the best from these products and it is easy to quickly navigate to this information in the Crop Report app.”

The Crop Report includes not only tillage crop information but a range of information around grassland, environment and cross compliance issues.

The Crop Report is available on a yearly subscription basis to the industry including agronomists, commercial advisors, consultants, and farmers (not currently Teagasc clients) etc. from the Teagasc ConnectEd service at https://www.teagasc.ie/about/our-organisation/connected/pricing--plans/

The Crop Report is part of the Teagasc technology + support package to farmer clients and access is available by downloading the app, logging in and requesting verification on the web or mobile app.