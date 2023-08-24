Councillor Thomas O'Reilly, chair of Fermanagh Council, (2nd left) congratulates Victor (centre) and Colin Wilson (2nd right) on Teemore Engineering celebrating 50 years of business. Adding their best wishes are David Brown, President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (left) and Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson for agriculture. Picture: Richard Halleron

From very humble beginnings Teemore Engineering has risen to become one of the largest private sector employers in the South West Fermanagh area.

Established by Victor Wilson and David McMullen in 1973, the company has been at the fore in the design, supply and manufacture of the highest quality livestock housing and handling equipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr McMullen was one of 80 guests in attendance at a celebration dinner, held in Enniskillen earlier this week.

Attending the Teemore Engineering 50th anniversary event l to r: Ray Foy, Teemore Engineering; Victor Wilson, Teemore Engineering; Colin Wilson, Teemore Engineering, Ronnie Burns, CAFRE and Brian Donaldson, former President Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland. Picture: Richard Halleron

Innovation has been at the heart of the tremendous success enjoyed by Teemore over the past 50 years.

Allied to this has been the commitment to manufacture and source products to the highest quality standards.

The quality, robustness and longevity of the Teemore product range have enhanced the reputation of the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ethos of putting the customer first has been at the heart of the decision-making process within Teemore Engineering from the very outset.

These principles were instilled from the very beginning by Victor Wilson and more recently his son, Colin, along with the management team at Teemore and they have resonated very strongly throughout the entire 50-year history of the business.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president David Brown spoke at the 50th anniversary event. He highlighted the remarkable role played by Teemore Engineering in creating so much high-value employment opportunities in Fermanagh, adding: “Teemore has always been at the fore in bringing new thinking and innovation to bear in terms of the products and services it provides. In turn, this has been of huge benefit to farmers throughout the island of Ireland and the UK.”

Victor Wilson commented: “The vision for the business has always been to develop new engineering concepts that will deliver greater levels of efficiency within agriculture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Looking back over five decades, I take great satisfaction from the fact that Teemore Engineering has such a strong reputation in this regard.

“I would like to particularly thank all our customers for their support, so many of whom come back to us time after time.”

Victor thanked Fermanagh Council and numerous government support agencies for the support received over many years.

Colin Wilson, the current managing director of Teemore Engineering, commented: “I believe we can look forward to an extremely bright future.We have recently committed to a £1m investment programme at the company, one which will allow us to significantly expand the scope of the business. This project will get underway in early 2024.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teemore currently employs 55 people, generating an annual turnover of approximately £16M.

The company supplies a selection of housing, flooring, fencing, feeding and bespoke animal management solutions for farmers in the dairy, beef, sheep and equine sectors.

The 50th anniversary event was attended by numerous farming and political leaders plus representatives from civic society in the Fermanagh area and beyond.

Current Teemore suppliers including Jourdain and Bioret, both from France, were also in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin Wilson concluded: “Farm businesses face pressure to become more sustainable. Lowering emissions and increasing productivity through better animal husbandry and welfare are seen as key strategic goals for the future.

“Advancements in housing technologies and correct equipment will: reduce ammonia emissions; improve animal health and comfort and reduce the need for medical intervention.

“These will essentially lead to more sustainable farming with higher productivity.

“Teemore Engineering have solutions to assist farmers in meeting the coming challenges and we are ideally located in both the UK and Ireland to deliver these solutions.”