Teemore prepares to celebrate 50 years with special open day - register now!

​To mark this significant milestone, an open day will take place on Thursday, 24th August with breakfast from 9am to 10am and presentations from 10am to 12pm.

The Open Day wil also include a product display and refreshments from 12.00pm to 1.00pm.

The venue is Teemore Engineering Ltd, 237 Belturbet Road, Knockaraven, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 9BL.

Marking the 50th year in business gives the company the opportunity to reflect on the changes in the industry and Teemore’s role in servicing the farming community.

At the event Europe’s leading experts in ammonia reduction, heat stress and calf housing and ventilation will present and discuss the next generation of products and systems which meet the needs of a changing farming landscape in terms of sustainability and animal welfare.

Anyone wishing to attend should confirm their attendance to the Open Day by contacting Sinead by email on [email protected] or phone/WhatsApp on +442867742459 by Thursday, 3rd August.

This event is the perfect opportunity to network with industry professionals, learn about the company and see what the future holds for Teemore Engineering Ltd and the farming industry.

Don't miss out on this incredible event!

Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate with Teemore.

They can't wait to see you there!