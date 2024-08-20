Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local resident, former military armed forces and NHS paramedic Andrew Gibson, aged 58, is a man on a mission – to encourage the farming community to harvest their prostate health.

In April 2020, after experiencing ‘twinges’ for some time, Andrew collapsed while refereeing a rugby match. Shortly afterwards he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer and was given just two years to live.

Today, over four years later and having undergone extensive treatment including chemotherapy and precision radiotherapy, he knows he’s on borrowed time. Yet rather than slowing down, Andrew has pledged to plough on and is set to embark on a 500-mile solo road trip by tractor to raise awareness around the importance of ‘harvesting your prostate health’ among the farming community and raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK in the process.

Andrew sets off from the Badminton Estate at 8am on 17th September, on a journey through the English countryside arriving at Hoghton Tower, near his former Ambulance Station in Chorley, Lancashire. The following day he will drive the return leg, finishing at the Bristol GenesisCare outpatient cancer centre where he has been receiving treatment since his diagnosis.

Talking about his inspiration behind the tractor road trip Andrew says: “Research shows people living in rural areas - and farmers in particular - are less likely to engage in preventative health measures, including cancer screenings. This is due to many reasons, but one key factor is that many farmers simply prioritise work over personal health.

“I took my health for granted. Even when I started to feel the odd twinge, stiffness and pain it was put down to leading a highly active lifestyle – something I now know was a big, missed opportunity, which has cost me dearly. I’m determined to spend the time I’ve got left to spread the word to the highly active farming community not to dismiss the aches and pains and to harvest your prostate health. Listen to your body, understand the signs and symptoms and stay vigilant. If my story can help others to recognise or question their own symptoms and get tested, then I’ll be delighted.

“I’ve been a fit and active man all my life. I was a non-professional rugby referee for 34 years and served in the military, but those days are behind me. When I decided I wanted to set myself a fundraising challenge I had to think outside the box. I can’t run marathons or climb mountains anymore. But I do love a road trip and as a country boy at heart there’s nothing more exciting to me than riding a tractor.

“TH WHITE has kindly loaned a Demonstrator T6/T7 tractor for my road trip and my friends and care team at GenesisCare have also donated their time and resources to help make this dream a reality – all with the intention of raising awareness of the disease and raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK."

At the end of Andrew’s tractor road trip, staff at GenesisCare in Bristol, his friends and family will be waiting to give him a hero’s welcome. Among them will be TV & radio broadcaster and former Rugby Union player Ugo Monye, who recently partnered with Andrew in another prostate cancer awareness campaign for GenesisCare called ‘Know Your Roots’.

Monye, who sadly lost his father to prostate cancer in 2021 says: “Andrew’s passion and commitment never ceases to amaze me. It was a true honour to work alongside him earlier this year and when I heard about his Harvest your Prostate Health campaign I had to come down and support him. What a pro. I really hope that if anyone is worried prostate cancer or wants to chat about their symptoms or treatment options, I urge them to contact their GP or visit the GenesisCare website.”

To make a donation to Andrew Gibson’s Just Giving page please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/harvest-your-prostatehealth?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fharvest-your-prostatehealth&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

For more information about Andrew’s Harvest your Prostate Health campaign and tractor road trip journey please visit www.genesiscare.com/uk/harvest-your-prostate-health

For more information on prostate cancer symptoms and treatment options visit www.genesiscare.com/uk/condition/cancer/prostate-cancer